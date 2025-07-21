Newly released JBL Charge 6 gets sweet discount, making it even hotter pick for summer
The speaker delivers loud sound, has a high IP68 rating, and is worth every penny. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Charge 5 was a fan-favorite and ranked among the best portable Bluetooth speakers out there. But in April this year, JBL launched the Charge 6, which lives up to expectations and is now the go-to option for buyers who want incredible sound in a compact form factor.
So, if you're in the market for a new audio device, chances are you're already eyeing JBL's latest Charge speaker. Well, now’s the time to stop eyeing and grab one, because Woot has knocked 25% off the price of this handsome fella in a new limited-time deal.
Thanks to this discount, you can upgrade your listening experience for just $150, saving $50 in the process. And while the discount might not seem huge, let’s not forget that the speaker was just recently released, so it's normal for the first price drops to be in that range. Just don’t wait around, because Woot’s deals sometimes disappear in the blink of an eye, and you never know how long the offer you’re eyeing will be available.
In addition to its sound, the JBL Charge 6 also offers solid durability. It boasts a high IP68 rating, meaning it is dust-tight and can withstand water submersion for up to 30 minutes without damage. Plus, it delivers up to 28 hours of listening time on a single charge. All this lets you take this bad boy anywhere, giving you peace of mind that it can handle anything, whether it is sand on the beach or mud in the forest.
As a downside, it's worth noting that the speaker doesn't support JBL's PartyBoost feature and isn't compatible with older JBL speakers that use it. However, it does support Auracast, which means you can pair it with newer JBL speakers that come with this feature as well.
Overall, the Charge 6 is definitely worth getting, so don't dilly-dally. Grab one with this deal while you can!
As for the speaker itself, it delivers good sound with a strong emphasis on bass. It can get quite loud, but you might notice some distortion at the highest volume levels. And if you're not a bass head, you can always customize the audio to fit your taste using the EQ in the JBL Portable app.
