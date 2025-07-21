Newly released JBL Charge 6 gets sweet discount, making it even hotter pick for summer

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Three friends pose joyfully outdoors with colorful JBL speakers against a bright, sunny sky.
The JBL Charge 5 was a fan-favorite and ranked among the best portable Bluetooth speakers out there. But in April this year, JBL launched the Charge 6, which lives up to expectations and is now the go-to option for buyers who want incredible sound in a compact form factor.

So, if you're in the market for a new audio device, chances are you're already eyeing JBL's latest Charge speaker. Well, now’s the time to stop eyeing and grab one, because Woot has knocked 25% off the price of this handsome fella in a new limited-time deal.

JBL Charge 6: Save 25% at Woot!

$149 95
$199 95
$50 off (25%)
Woot is offering a sweet $50 discount on the all-new JBL Charge 6. This means you can score this bad boy for just under $150 if you take advantage of this deal. The JBL Charge 6 is among the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Woot


Thanks to this discount, you can upgrade your listening experience for just $150, saving $50 in the process. And while the discount might not seem huge, let’s not forget that the speaker was just recently released, so it's normal for the first price drops to be in that range. Just don’t wait around, because Woot’s deals sometimes disappear in the blink of an eye, and you never know how long the offer you’re eyeing will be available.

As for the speaker itself, it delivers good sound with a strong emphasis on bass. It can get quite loud, but you might notice some distortion at the highest volume levels. And if you're not a bass head, you can always customize the audio to fit your taste using the EQ in the JBL Portable app.

In addition to its sound, the JBL Charge 6 also offers solid durability. It boasts a high IP68 rating, meaning it is dust-tight and can withstand water submersion for up to 30 minutes without damage. Plus, it delivers up to 28 hours of listening time on a single charge. All this lets you take this bad boy anywhere, giving you peace of mind that it can handle anything, whether it is sand on the beach or mud in the forest.

As a downside, it's worth noting that the speaker doesn't support JBL's PartyBoost feature and isn't compatible with older JBL speakers that use it. However, it does support Auracast, which means you can pair it with newer JBL speakers that come with this feature as well.

Overall, the Charge 6 is definitely worth getting, so don't dilly-dally. Grab one with this deal while you can!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless