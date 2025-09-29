Home Discussions You are here Apple could make a killer smartphone AI system, but a ChatGPT copy is not the way to do it General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 1:21 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. MsPooks Arena Master • 3d ago ... If iPhone is selling like hotcakes, do people really care? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Eternal Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵MsPooks said: If iPhone is selling like hotcakes, do people really care? ... Not so really for the consumer but the investors care a lot about it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 3d ago ↵MsPooks said: If iPhone is selling like hotcakes, do people really care? ... Anyone who wants ChatGPT can download ChatGPT. Unless Apple’s trying to make something that controls the device, pulls information about you within your device, — I’m not interested. Like 1 Reactions All Quote sgodsell Arena Legend • 3d ago ... Apple has a lot of problems with their wall garden, especially when they boast and brag about privacy and security all the time. But with AI there is very little privacy, especially if you want an AI assistant to anticipate and learn how to help you over a period of time. Apple still has a major app development problem today, and its why Apple still hasn't got into foldables yet. Its not because of the foldable tech, its because of Apples app ecosystem. Apple has an AI problem, because Apple never truly invested much into AI on the backend side (servers), which is needed for machine learning on the data that Apple has collected. But if Apple does use that data, then Apple will look like a hypocrite when it comes to privacy and security. AI needs data, period. But Apple tied their own hands when it comes to users personal data. Dammed if they do, Dammed if they don't. Like Reactions All Quote Augustine Arena Master • 3d ago ... Had Apple done its homework, that is, R&D, it could have come up with something as or better optimized to run on less memory as DeepSeek. Alas, it has not. But, instead of damning its older phones and increasing the cost of its new phones, Apple should have licensed ChatGPT, but DeepSeek, which is not even licensed, but open source. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 36m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
