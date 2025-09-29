Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple could make a killer smartphone AI system, but a ChatGPT copy is not the way to do it

Phonearena team
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 3d ago

If iPhone is selling like hotcakes, do people really care?

Eternal
Eternal
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵MsPooks said:

If iPhone is selling like hotcakes, do people really care?

Not so really for the consumer but the investors care a lot about it.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵MsPooks said:

If iPhone is selling like hotcakes, do people really care?

Anyone who wants ChatGPT can download ChatGPT. Unless Apple’s trying to make something that controls the device, pulls information about you within your device, — I’m not interested.

sgodsell
sgodsell
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

Apple has a lot of problems with their wall garden, especially when they boast and brag about privacy and security all the time. But with AI there is very little privacy, especially if you want an AI assistant to anticipate and learn how to help you over a period of time. Apple still has a major app development problem today, and its why Apple still hasn't got into foldables yet. Its not because of the foldable tech, its because of Apples app ecosystem. Apple has an AI problem, because Apple never truly invested much into AI on the backend side (servers), which is needed for machine learning on the data that Apple has collected. But if Apple does use that data, then Apple will look like a hypocrite when it comes to privacy and security. AI needs data, period. But Apple tied their own hands when it comes to users personal data. Dammed if they do, Dammed if they don't.

Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Had Apple done its homework, that is, R&D, it could have come up with something as or better optimized to run on less memory as DeepSeek. Alas, it has not. But, instead of damning its older phones and increasing the cost of its new phones, Apple should have licensed ChatGPT, but DeepSeek, which is not even licensed, but open source.

