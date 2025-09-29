Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google's Clock app suddenly incompatible with some smartwatches, and it's confusing users

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Sadly, I think we are going to see more and more of this. Google is going all "lock down" in 2026 and have already started. Samsung, some of their health features don't work unless you hack the SHM app, or, pair it with a Samsung phone.

Wouldn't surprise me, in a couple years, that unless you pair the watch with the same brand phone, it won't work.

Ironic...Apple is thinking about allowing non apple phone/watches to pair outside their ecosystem.

