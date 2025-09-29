Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

How Apple is fixing #scratchgate on the iPhone 17 Pro models in Apple Stores and why it is important

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d agoedited

It is evident that there was a deliberate reason behind this incident, and unfortunately, the ignorance of Android enthusiasts was immediately accompanied by the display of hatred. I am pleased that Apple took the initiative to explain the circumstances surrounding this matter, as even Phone Arena put their foot in their mouth on this one.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 3d ago

That last paragraph is low-key savagery, Alan. 😂👍

BOS74
BOS74
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited
↵MsPooks said:

That last paragraph is low-key savagery, Alan. 😂👍

While being very true as well 🤣 Apple's AI is str8 dumpster juice

_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Apparently some users are experiencing poor signal with the new Apple modem

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

So, it's not the PHONE's fault...it's how you are grabbing if off, and putting it back on the mag-safe stand? 🤣

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

It is evident that there was a deliberate reason behind this incident, and unfortunately, the ignorance of Android enthusiasts was immediately accompanied by the display of hatred. I am pleased that Apple took the initiative to explain the circumstances surrounding this matter, as even Phone Arena put their foot in their mouth on this one.

Excuse me, I believe you have something in your teeth.

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 3d ago

I don't really care about a phone scratching, especially demo units that get abused, but Apple's explanation/excuse is hilarious.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 3d agoedited

This is just unbelievable, after all this article stated of incidents that have happened over the past few years, and how Apple just brushed off all the fault in the most insane ways, and now with the #ScratchGate#2 and the #ISheep just don't see it and still dare to defend them, this is beyond me its actually sick.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

It is evident that there was a deliberate reason behind this incident, and unfortunately, the ignorance of Android enthusiasts was immediately accompanied by the display of hatred. I am pleased that Apple took the initiative to explain the circumstances surrounding this matter, as even Phone Arena put their foot in their mouth on this one.

You should really consider getting a refund for that Apple Un Intelligence subscription.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

It is evident that there was a deliberate reason behind this incident, and unfortunately, the ignorance of Android enthusiasts was immediately accompanied by the display of hatred. I am pleased that Apple took the initiative to explain the circumstances surrounding this matter, as even Phone Arena put their foot in their mouth on this one.

Looks like someone decided to throw context out the window...

