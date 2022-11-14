Garmin's pint-size Fenix 7S sports tracking powerhouse is on sale for a cool $105 off

If most smartwatches are too big for you, the Garmin Fenix 7S is worth a look, especially now that Amazon has knocked 15 percent off its list price.





Garmin watches are great for serious outdoor enthusiasts as well as for those who don't want to charge their watches every day.





The Garmin Fenix 7S comes with the company's full array of health and wellness features and accurate navigation sensors to ensure you don't lose your way.





In the smartwatch mode, the Fenix 7S lasts up to 11 days on a single charge. With the GPS mode on, it will last 37 hours. The battery life can be extended to 38 days by switching on the battery saver mode.





It comes with a responsive 1.2 inches touchscreen with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. It has a case size of 42mm and also has five buttons.





Garmin Fenix 7S Heart rate and Pulse Ox2 sensors | Up to 38 days of battery life | Navigation sensors | 1.2 inches screen | Surf-ready features $105 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





The wearable can track a host of activities including running, hiking, cycling, swimming, HIIT, golf, parachuting, skiing, and yoga.





It also includes navigation maps and the GPS accuracy is top-notch. There is also a safety feature called Incident Detection that will use your phone to place a call in case something unfortunate happens.





Wellness features include stress tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The watch also features a built-in audio player and also supports Garmin Pay.



Although the Fenix 7S is the perfect choice for those with petite wrists, its $699 price tag makes it a little too expensive. Amazon is offering a decent discount of $105 on the watch right now, bringing the price down to $594.95.





That's a reasonable price for a Garmin watch, as the company's watches are usually pricier than mainstream top smartwatches because of their splendid battery life, rugged design, accurate activity tracking, detailed stats, durability, built-in maps, and compatibility with third-party apps.





Those who are into outdoor activities and in need of a multisport watch will definitely like it.