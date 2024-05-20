Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Garmin rolls out 28 fixes, improvements, and changes in Fenix 7 update

By
0comments
The Garmin Fenix 7 is a well-known athlete tool: a smartwatch that can be relied on.

Not that it hasn't got its fair share of bugs and problems, but each and every piece of tech out there does so as well.

Now, there's a massive update from Garmin: Software Version 17.20 for the Fenix 7 Pro family series of devices that brings a total of 28 fixes, improvements, and changes that will make Fenix 7 owners happy.

Here's the full list:

  • Added Find My Phone During a GPS activity.
  • Added Garmin Messenger App.
  • Added heart rate dynamic source switching to select the best heart rate data source (watch or chest HRM) to improve accuracy during running activities.
  • Added Indoor Walk activity.
  • Added Recovery Advisor as an option in Morning Report and Glances.
  • Added Self Evaluation to more activity types.
  • CIQ bug fixes and improvements.
  • Fixed errant warnings about trolling motor.
  • Fixed incorrect battery estimate prior to Expedition activities.
  • Fixed issue causing heart rate charts to not show up on some watch faces.
  • Fixed issue causing Outdoor Maps+ to request data endlessly.
  • Fixed issue causing the cadence flashlight to enable incorrectly when in an activity Resume Later state.
  • Fixed issue where "Lap Discarded" keeps flashing on screen after activity was saved.
  • Fixed issue where the X icon was still showing as Twitter.
  • Fixed issue where WiFi was required to delete an already downloaded Outdoor Maps+ bundle.
  • Fixed issue with auto pause speed picker.
  • Fixed issue with Outdoor Maps+ deleting layers unexpectedly.
  • Fixed issue with ski run count in the Last Sport glance.
  • Fixed issue with the altimeter glance when in large font mode.
  • Fixed possible shutdown inside the Body Battery widget.
  • Fixed potential issue with downloading large music playlists.
  • Fixed potential issue with the weather map overlay.
  • Fixed potential shutdown on Navigate page.
  • Fixed potential shutdown when loading activity history with Auto Lock enabled.
  • Improved access to additional characters on the touch keyboard by adding a press and hold option to some keys.
  • Outdoor Maps+ improvements.
  • Renamed 'Climb' sport to 'Mountaineering.'
  • Updated translations.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
