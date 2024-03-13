Up Next:
Garmin owners report bugs in Fenix 7, Epix 2: the OHR sensor turns on randomly
Owners of the Garmin smartwatches like the Fenix 7 and the Epix 2 report problems with their devices after a recent beta software update.
Users have been voicing their concerns over the automatic activation of the optical heart rate (OHR) sensor during activities in the 16.xx beta cycle (via NotebookCheck). The issue is widely discussed on the Garmin Beta Program Forum, particularly by users of the Fenix 7, Epix 2, and similar models.
If users wish to disable the OHR sensor, it can be done by going to Menu > Sensors and Access > Wrist HR > Switch to Off.
They've highlighted two main concerns: the continuous operation of the sensor depletes the battery faster and seems to cause inaccuracies in heart rate data, especially when using a heart rate monitor (HRM) chest strap. Garmin has recognized these concerns, noting that while the battery life may decrease, the heart rate data logged in FIT files should predominantly come from the HRM. Watch data, they say, is being used only in exceptions like HRM battery failure or disconnection.
Another significant factor is related to Garmin Pay; disabling the OHR means Garmin Pay requires a PIN for transactions, as the watch is considered off the wrist. Garmin argues this could be inconvenient, though it also mentions that after entering a PIN, users can make transactions for 24 hours without re-entering it, as long as the watch stays on the wrist and the heart rate feature remains active.
