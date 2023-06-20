The Garmin Fenix 6S can be yours with a substantial discount at Amazon UK
Attention multisport enthusiasts! One of the best multisport GPS watches money can buy is available at Amazon with an amazing discount of more than 40%. So, if the Garmin Fenix 6S’s UK-listed price put you off initially, you can finally get it without breaking the bank. You’re welcome.
There’s no denying that size does matter when it comes to watches. Garmin realized that pretty well when they created the Fenix 6S, for it’s one of the smaller-sized watches available from the brand. Smaller doesn’t mean less well-performing, though. The Fenix 6S will allow you to track almost every outdoor activity you could possibly take up.
The Fenix 6S is for the active. There’s everything you need here, even maps to help you stay on track while hiking or riding a mountain bike. It has a multi-GNSS satellite reference and features multiple outdoor sensors that will measure anything. There’s nothing the Fenix 6S can’t track from your workout, too, for this super watch has an impressive range of health and fitness metrics. It even boasts a body battery energy monitor that allows you to optimize your energy levels throughout the day.
Before you pull the trigger, keep in mind that Amazon has sold most colors of the Fenix 6S. Currently, the rugged outdoor GPS watch is available in Silver with either a white or a black strap, with the latter one being more expensive than the former. On the bright side, you can always customize your watch.
The Fenix 6S has a 42mm case and an impressive battery life. It should last up to nine days in smartwatch mode or 25 hours in GPS mode. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a battery life of about 50 hours. Plus, you can easily navigate your world with the Fenix 6S. Additionally, you can use it as a regular smartwatch, pairing the device with your smartphone and enabling various notifications.
