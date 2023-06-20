Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Garmin Fenix 6S can be yours with a substantial discount at Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Fenix 6S can be yours with a substantial discount at Amazon UK
Attention multisport enthusiasts! One of the best multisport GPS watches money can buy is available at Amazon with an amazing discount of more than 40%. So, if the Garmin Fenix 6S’s UK-listed price put you off initially, you can finally get it without breaking the bank. You’re welcome.

There’s no denying that size does matter when it comes to watches. Garmin realized that pretty well when they created the Fenix 6S, for it’s one of the smaller-sized watches available from the brand. Smaller doesn’t mean less well-performing, though. The Fenix 6S will allow you to track almost every outdoor activity you could possibly take up. 

Garmin Fenix 6S: Save big on Amazon today!

Get the Garmin Fenix 6S, 42mm GPS and wrist heart rate watch at Amazon with a solid discount. With a stunning battery life and a ton of amazing fitness and health tracking features, this watch should be everything the fitness enthusiast could be looking for. Right now, Amazon sells the high-performing watch at more than 40% below its UK-listed price.
£220 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Before you pull the trigger, keep in mind that Amazon has sold most colors of the Fenix 6S. Currently, the rugged outdoor GPS watch is available in Silver with either a white or a black strap, with the latter one being more expensive than the former. On the bright side, you can always customize your watch.

The Fenix 6S is for the active. There’s everything you need here, even maps to help you stay on track while hiking or riding a mountain bike. It has a multi-GNSS satellite reference and features multiple outdoor sensors that will measure anything. There’s nothing the Fenix 6S can’t track from your workout, too, for this super watch has an impressive range of health and fitness metrics. It even boasts a body battery energy monitor that allows you to optimize your energy levels throughout the day.

The Fenix 6S has a 42mm case and an impressive battery life. It should last up to nine days in smartwatch mode or 25 hours in GPS mode. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a battery life of about 50 hours. Plus, you can easily navigate your world with the Fenix 6S. Additionally, you can use it as a regular smartwatch, pairing the device with your smartphone and enabling various notifications.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Pixel Fold preorder deals
Google Pixel Fold preorder deals
Power up your adventures with the Jackery Explorer 300, now with an amazing discount at Walmart
Power up your adventures with the Jackery Explorer 300, now with an amazing discount at Walmart
Apple is basing watchOS updates on user feedback, but this one seems to be asking for too much
Apple is basing watchOS updates on user feedback, but this one seems to be asking for too much
The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless