Epic deal cuts 54% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, making it a no-brainer

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Epix Gen 2 on a white background.
An epic smartwatch comes with an epic price tag, which is why the Garmin Epix Gen 2 typically costs a hefty $900. But thank Lady Luck we're not in normal circumstances, as this bad boy is currently available at a massive 54% discount on Amazon.

Yep, that's right! You can now snag this feature-rich timepiece for less than half its price. This means you'll get it for south of $410 and save a whopping $490 if you hurry up and take advantage of this offer now! Although the deal is from a third-party seller and not directly from Amazon, you shouldn't worry, as you'll still have 30 days to return the smartwatch.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save $490 on Amazon!

$490 off (54%)
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is discounted by 54%on Amazon. This lets you grab one for just under $410, saving you $490. The watch is loaded with features, has a stylish look, and offers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and save big while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


As for the watch itself, it’s a premium Garmin wearable through and through, offering features like respiration and sleep tracking, energy reserves monitoring, and Garmin’s Coach, which provides personalized training plans.

On top of that, it features a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and supports multi-band GNSS for accurate tracking, smart notifications, and Garmin Pay for contactless payments. It’s also compatible with Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can download various apps. To top it off, the battery lasts up to 16 days on a single charge, making it a dependable companion for your travels.

All in all, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 may be far from affordable even at its current discounted price on Amazon, but it brings a lot to the table. It offers a plethora of features, complemented by great battery life. So, don't waste time! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score this incredible wearable at an epic discount now while the deal is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

