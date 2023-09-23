The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is still $200 off at these merchants; grab it while you can
Need a durable and rugged smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle? You can always go for Apple’s super-premium Watch Ultra. But if you want a solid alternative to the iOS watch, we definitely recommend you pick a Garmin piece from the Epix series. Those are typically just as expensive as the Cupertino-based tech giant’s wearables. Fortunately, that’s not the case right now.
Contender for the best rugged smartwatch title, the Garmin wearable is as tough as they come. It features solid Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the flawless AMOLED screen, a passivated stainless steel bezel, and a fiber-reinforced polymer case. Put concisely, this smartwatch should resist accidental bashes against walls, doors, and even rocks (if you’re into rock climbing.)
It’s so rich in features that your head can get dizzy, and we’re not kidding, either! To mention just a few, you get wrist-based heart rate monitored every second of the day, Pulse Ox, stress and body battery measurement, hydration levels, sleep score and insights, women’s health... the list goes on and on!
As for sensors, you get a thermometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, incident detector, and GPS. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 has pretty much everything you can think of. Naturally, you can connect it with your smartphone to display smart notifications. Moreover, you can make payments on the go with it or even use your wearable to find your phone.
If that’s not enough to convince you that the Garmin wearable is a worthwhile investment, consider it’s smashing battery life. Unlike conventional wearables, which barely make it through a single day, this bad boy lasts up to 16 days on a single charge or as much as 30 hours in GPS mode.
A few weeks back, we covered an epic (pun intended!) deal on the Garmin Epix Gen 2 that landed this premium wearable at an irresistible price. Believe it or not, that deal is still up and running, and now it’s live at both Best Buy and Amazon. So, if you missed getting the smartwatch with a sturdy titanium construction at $200 off its hefty price tag, you still have time to pull the trigger.
We’ve established that the Epix Gen 2 boasts quite a sturdy design. But, then again, that’s to be expected of a wearable that typically costs $899 and is specifically designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Fortunately, there are many other things that make this bad boy a worthy opponent of some of the best smartwatches money can buy.
Offering incredible value for money, the Epix Gen 2 is undoubtedly one of the finest wearables on the market today. If you want to add it to your collection, know you can still do so at a bargain price. Don’t forget that the Amazon and Best Buy deals have been around for some time, so you might want to take advantage before they expire.
