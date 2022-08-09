 Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life - PhoneArena
Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life

Wearables Garmin
Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life
Far from the world's most successful smartwatch manufacturer, Garmin is virtually unrivaled when it comes to battery life, selling loads of different wearable devices at different prices capable of easily outlasting Apple and Samsung's super-popular models in pretty much any conditions.

The industry veteran is unsurprisingly continuing to play to its strengths, unveiling yet another endurance champ that can already be yours... in exchange for a whopping $1,099.99. At that price, it's quite obvious that the Garmin Enduro 2 doesn't directly compete against the likes of the Apple Watch Series 7 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (or even the Watch 5 Pro) that's right around the corner, targeting a very specific audience rather than the everyday smartwatch-wearing masses.

Garmin Enduro 2

Ultraperformance Smartwatch with GPS, Long-Lasting Battery Life, Solar Charging
Buy at Amazon

Who is the Garmin Enduro 2 for?


We're talking about professional long-distance runners, swimmers, hikers, mountain bikers, and other "ultraperformance" athletes, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts, all of whom will undoubtedly appreciate both top-notch endurance aspects of the Enduro 2.

You have a rugged yet "sophisticated" and lightweight design made from a robust combination of fiber-reinforced polymer, titanium, and a so-called "Power Sapphire" lens guaranteeing long-term durability even in the harshest environments and toughest usage scenarios, as well as a battery life rating of up to... 550 days. Wait, what?!


It's true, this bad boy can (theoretically) keep the lights on for well over a year on a single charge, but because that number is not exactly easy to achieve, Garmin is mainly advertising two significantly lower but still mighty impressive figures.

With "enhanced solar harvesting", the Enduro 2 can go 46 days in "smartwatch mode" and up to 150 hours in "GPS mode" before requiring a refuel, which is certainly enough to power any adventure or extreme outdoor training session you might have in mind. Planning some lengthy indoor workouts with no sun exposure whatsoever? Fret not, as this big guy can also last up to 110 hours with the GPS turned on at all times and 34 days in "smartwatch mode" sans taking solar charging into consideration. 

Meanwhile, it almost goes without saying that your $1,099 will buy you a full slate of sensors and health tools, including everything from heart rate to blood oxygen, overall body energy, respiration, hydration, sleep, and stress monitoring, not to mention a comprehensive new Health Snapshot feature providing handy overviews of essentially all of the above to help you get a better picture of your wellness.

But wait, there's more


Of course, the "ultraperformance" smartwatch's ultra-advanced training features are likely to make its target audience a lot happier than all of the above, minimizing the effort needed to take your fitness (and your recovery process) to the next level. 

Among others, this (large) section of the Enduro 2's list of specs and capabilities includes things like grade-adjusted pace, a visual race predictor based on past results and your overall fitness level, an automatic rest timer guaranteed to come in handy during "ultrarun" activities, a bunch of proprietary Garmin technologies designed to help you squeeze that last drop of available energy without pushing your body beyond its limits, and naturally, plenty of useful tools for a number of specific sporting activities and events.


In short, there's a whole lot that can help you become the best version of yourself both in and out of athletic competitions, and on top of everything, the Garmin Enduro 2 doesn't look bad... for a rugged smartwatch, tipping the scales at 70 grams with an elastic nylon band included, a reasonably high-quality 1.4-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 280 x 280 pixels, and a single 51mm case option.

The Enduro 2 obviously supports both iPhones and Android handsets, which is just another reason why you might want to consider purchasing this thing rather than waiting for a first-of-its-kind Apple Watch Pro, for instance, that's widely expected to target "adventurers" too with a rugged design and various outdoor-friendly features of its own.
