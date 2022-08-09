Leaked Galaxy Watch 5 marketing materials reveal some new features





The tweet reveals what seems like promotional material from the Samsung Spanish marketing team. We have a set of four images here, some of which do tell us a little bit more about the Galaxy Watch 5 more than others. Here, take a look for yourself:









Snoopy Tech The first image shows the Galaxy Watch 5 being charged up via its wireless charger, but why show this image? Well, a few days ago the same leaker () showed up with specs about the charger that would be bundled up with the Watch 5, saying that it will be capable of 10W fast charging — double that of the previous model!





Samsung really seems to be pushing battery life and charging with the new Galaxy Watch generation, judging also from the recent leak we got about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and its alleged significantly increased battery life.





We can also gather that the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro will come with improved sleep tracking, and maybe new functionalities revolving around that feature.





The last noteworthy image is the one featuring the two smartwatches, with some text at the bottom saying that you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live for free if you pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro prior to August 25. However, take that with a grain of salt, as this deal, or at least the date might be specific for Spain.





