The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is indeed special, just not in a good way

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Thinner

iPhone 17 Slim

Slim iPhone 17 Ultra

Ultra iPhone 17 Air

: that's not just a catchy Daft Punk song from (more than) twenty years ago. That's also the slogan of virtually every phone manufacturer out there, be it Apple, Samsung, Huawei, or Xiaomi. Whether they succeed at it – or fail spectacularly – is a discussion for another time.There's more to themotto, however: let's not forget aboutEveryone seems to be obsessed with delivering a super-thin handset these days. You may not be a tech-savvy person, but I'd say there's a reasonable chance that you've heard about Apple's future aspirations. They want to make a super slim phone, too. It's allegedly coming in the iPhone 17 series and it's going to arrive under one of the following monikers:The Cupertino giant has fresh experience with thin mobile devices. Let's not forget that it was just several months ago that Apple released their thinnest-ever iPad Pro M4 (2024) duo at just 5.1 mm thick. Pretty respectable numbers for a tablet (and even more so for a tablet that's extremely powerful).