The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is indeed special, just not in a good way
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger: that's not just a catchy Daft Punk song from (more than) twenty years ago. That's also the slogan of virtually every phone manufacturer out there, be it Apple, Samsung, Huawei, or Xiaomi. Whether they succeed at it – or fail spectacularly – is a discussion for another time.
There's more to the Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger motto, however: let's not forget about Thinner.
Everyone seems to be obsessed with delivering a super-thin handset these days. You may not be a tech-savvy person, but I'd say there's a reasonable chance that you've heard about Apple's future aspirations. They want to make a super slim phone, too. It's allegedly coming in the iPhone 17 series and it's going to arrive under one of the following monikers:
The Cupertino giant has fresh experience with thin mobile devices. Let's not forget that it was just several months ago that Apple released their thinnest-ever iPad Pro M4 (2024) duo at just 5.1 mm thick. Pretty respectable numbers for a tablet (and even more so for a tablet that's extremely powerful).
There's more to the Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger motto, however: let's not forget about Thinner.
Everyone seems to be obsessed with delivering a super-thin handset these days. You may not be a tech-savvy person, but I'd say there's a reasonable chance that you've heard about Apple's future aspirations. They want to make a super slim phone, too. It's allegedly coming in the iPhone 17 series and it's going to arrive under one of the following monikers:
- iPhone 17 Slim
- iPhone 17 Ultra
- iPhone 17 Air
The Cupertino giant has fresh experience with thin mobile devices. Let's not forget that it was just several months ago that Apple released their thinnest-ever iPad Pro M4 (2024) duo at just 5.1 mm thick. Pretty respectable numbers for a tablet (and even more so for a tablet that's extremely powerful).
Subscribe to access new PhoneArena exclusives
Get Unlimited Access
This article is part of our brand new exclusives collection. Become a subscriber to unlock all premium content and exciting perks like ad-free browsing, live community events and more.Start Free Trial
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: