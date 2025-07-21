The Galaxy Z Fold 7's price could jump from $2,000 to $3,500 like that
Do you drop your expensive handsets often?
Two weeks after its unveiling, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by Samsung is still the talk of town. It's only natural: Sammy's latest foldable flagship is thin (in fact, it's the thinnest Galaxy foldable to date), sleek and capable. It's also expensive at $2,000… and we, the people, like to talk about expensive stuff every now and then.
If you're the kind of person who often drops things on the floor – and if the floor beneath you is a rough, concrete one – well, you might be in trouble.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 screen replacement prices have been revealed, and it's not pretty.
We all know that foldable display panels are costly, but if you're eyeing Samsung's latest foldable monster, it's worth understanding the potential replacement costs… should the screen ever need repair. Let's hope it doesn't come to this, though.
According to a parts supplier in the EU that provides genuine Samsung components, a replacement foldable panel for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at €761 (about $890 when directly converted), while the smaller cover display costs €525 (about $611 when directly converted).
So, if you somehow manage to crack both your inner and outer displays – and I'm sure that many among us will have no problem achieving this – it would cost you another $1,501 on top of the hefty $2,000 price tag. That equates to $3,500: the moral of the story is to be very, very careful with your foldable. With you non-foldable phone as well, since we're at it.
For the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the foldable panel is listed at €342 (~$400 when directly converted), and the Flex Window cover display is €207 (~$240 when directly converted). These figures do not include labor costs if the repair is carried out by a third-party service provider.
You do the math.
While we can debate whether the $2,000 price tag on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is justified or not, it turns out that this folding bijou can cost you $3,500 – and that's not some special, limited edition device that I'm talking about.
Screen replacement prices!
Image by PhoneArena
Replacement components for these devices come with high price tags, and paying out of pocket can feel impractical, especially given how quickly smartphones lose value over time. Yes, even foldables tend to do that!
Samsung's standard warranty does not cover screen replacements, as accidental damage is excluded. This is why many customers opt for Samsung Care+, an optional protection plan that offers coverage for accidental damage. For the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Care+ costs $13 per month or $259 per year and includes unlimited same-day repairs for cracked screens or back glass at $29 per service. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is covered at $10 per month or $169 per year.
You do the math.
