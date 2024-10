Deal writer choice: Get a free tablet with the OnePlus Open or save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6





However, if you're in the market for a new tablet as well and don't require the best foldable phone , I think the second deal will be more appealing to you. It's on the Z Fold 6 , its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 still offers incredible performance and can deal with anything you throw its way. And just like Samsung's powerhouse, the OnePlus Open takes beautiful photos.



What tips the scale in favor of the OnePlus Open , though, is the sweet $200 discount you can score on this bad boy by just typing the code 'PUMPKIN,' at checkout. In addition, you can get a OnePlus Pad as a freebie, which is another $479.99 saved. To make the deal even more enticing, OnePlus is giving a guaranteed $100 trade-in discount on any phone in any condition.



For me, both deals are spectacular. As you can see, you'll score massive savings regardless of the offer you go for. So, if you want the absolute best foldable on the market choose the deal on the Fold 6. However, if you want a great foldable and pretty capable tablet as a freebie, then don't waste time and take advantage of the deal at OnePlus. The choice is yours!

As a deal writer, my job involves constantly searching for incredible offers. While browsing today for unmissable deals, I came across promotions on two of the best foldable phones on the market that are definitely worth taking advantage of.The first offer features the king of all foldables: the uber-powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 . This fella boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, making it blazing fast and effortlessly capable of handling any task. Plus, its 50 MP main camera delivers stunning picture quality, capturing beautiful photos every time. I also appreciate the phone's beautiful 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, which delivers an amazing watching experience.But the biggest reason to get aright now, for me, is the sweet $300 discount Samsung is offering on select color options of this bad boy. Additionally, you can score extra savings of up to $1200 with a trade-in or $500 without one. That said, the offer is available for a limited time and will expire soon, so act fast and save now.