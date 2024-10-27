Deal writer choice: Get a free tablet with the OnePlus Open or save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As a deal writer, my job involves constantly searching for incredible offers. While browsing today for unmissable deals, I came across promotions on two of the best foldable phones on the market that are definitely worth taking advantage of.

The first offer features the king of all foldables: the uber-powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6. This fella boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, making it blazing fast and effortlessly capable of handling any task. Plus, its 50 MP main camera delivers stunning picture quality, capturing beautiful photos every time. I also appreciate the phone's beautiful 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display, which delivers an amazing watching experience.

But the biggest reason to get a Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now, for me, is the sweet $300 discount Samsung is offering on select color options of this bad boy. Additionally, you can score extra savings of up to $1200 with a trade-in or $500 without one. That said, the offer is available for a limited time and will expire soon, so act fast and save now.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Save up to $1,500 with a trade-in!

Select colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are currently $300 off their price. In addition, you can save up to an extra $1,200 with a trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade, you can still save an additional $500. This is an unmissable deal, so act fast and save now!
$1500 off (74%) Trade-in
$519 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Open: Now $300 off + FREE OnePlus Pad!

OnePlus is offering a sweet $200 discount on the OnePlus Open via a coupon code 'PUMPKIN,' and you can save an extra $100 by trading in any phone in any condition. Moreover, you can also get a free OnePlus Pad ($479.99 value) with your phone purchase. This is also an unmissable deal, so don't hesitate and save while you can!
$300 off (18%) Trade-in Gift
$1399 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

However, if you're in the market for a new tablet as well and don't require the best foldable phone, I think the second deal will be more appealing to you. It's on the OnePlus Open, which is yet another capable foldable. Though a bit less powerful than the Z Fold 6, its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 still offers incredible performance and can deal with anything you throw its way. And just like Samsung's powerhouse, the OnePlus Open takes beautiful photos.

What tips the scale in favor of the OnePlus Open, though, is the sweet $200 discount you can score on this bad boy by just typing the code 'PUMPKIN,' at checkout. In addition, you can get a OnePlus Pad as a freebie, which is another $479.99 saved. To make the deal even more enticing, OnePlus is giving a guaranteed $100 trade-in discount on any phone in any condition.

For me, both deals are spectacular. As you can see, you'll score massive savings regardless of the offer you go for. So, if you want the absolute best foldable on the market choose the deal on the Fold 6. However, if you want a great foldable and pretty capable tablet as a freebie, then don't waste time and take advantage of the deal at OnePlus. The choice is yours!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

