Galaxy Z Fold 5: Is it Waterproof?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The time has finally come: the Galaxy Fold 5 has been officially introduced as the latest smartphone in Samsung’s line of flagship foldables. And given how many people are passionate about the phone, there are tons and tons of questions about it being thrown around.
Among them, of course, is one related to the phone’s IP rating, or in other words: is the Galaxy Fold 5 waterproof?
There is no such thing as a "waterproof phon"e. In fact, the term “waterproof” is basically forbidden in terms of tech, because as of now, nothing can be truly waterproof. That being said, tech can indeed be water-resistantup to a certain degree.
And armed with this context, join me as I try my best to explain what water-resistance rating does the Galaxy Fold 5 have and how that would impact you specifically.
Well, there is no such thing as a “waterproof phone”, but the Fold 5 is rated as IPX8. That means that the phone is:
But how does that compare to the Fold 4? That’s indeed an important question, because one of the biggest fear-factors when it comes to foldable phones is the IP rating. You see, due to the hinge being a thing, foldables have a tougher time being able to protect themselves.
So, have we made any progress? Here’s the results
Now, a quick elaboration here is required: the “X” in these ratings basically means “void”. That could be taken as “not tested” or, more likely, “not meant to be tested at all”. And in the case of these specific foldables, it means that dust = death.
But other than that, we can see that the standard is still set on the same bar. While that isn't a deal breaker — and the fact that foldables can be somewhat water-resistant itself being a miracle — it is still a shame that we have that "x" replaced with at least a 3 or 4. Oh well!
So, the IPX8 rating for the Galaxy Fold 5 means that it has been tested for and is capable of surviving being dunked in fresh water up to 5 feet (~1,5m) for about 30 minutes. But that little “x” means that it is not dust or sand resistant, so be careful while on the beach!
Remember one thing: if that happens, rinse the phone with clean, fresh water as fast as possible. After that is done, best switch it off and let it dry off completely before booting it back up. After that — as long as it hasn’t gotten something beyond water in its hinge during the process — the Fold 5 should be as good as new.
And there you have it! You are now fully aware of the brand-new Galaxy Fold 5’s ability to resist water and dust (or lack there of, where applicable). But is this rating enough to convince you that the phone is worthy of being your daily driver? We hope to hear about that in the comments!
… More info about waterproof tech, check out my article for Waterproof Smartwatch Ratings and their Meaning. The same logic basically applies to all manner of tech. Oh, and of course, check out our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review right here!
