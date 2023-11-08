The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still available with a whopping discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday; save on one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Foldable phones may not be as mainstream as their non-foldable cousins, but that does not mean they are not awesome smartphones that don't deserve your cash and attention. In fact, since foldable phones are a rare sight, they are a true attention grabber, and all eyes go directly onto them the moment they come out of the pocket of their owner. So, if you want all eyes to be on you, you should definitely get one of these.
At the moment, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage space is 17% off its price at the retailer, which means you can now get one of these with a whopping $300 discount if you take advantage of this deal right now.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a mobile powerhouse that can even replace your tablet when unfolded. It comes equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has 12GB of RAM. Thanks to its immensely powerful silicon and a huge amount of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is perfect for multitasking and can deal with everything you throw its way. Additionally, the phone packs a 50 MP main camera, which takes stunning photos and can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps.
We can spend a whole day talking about what an incredible phone the Galaxy Z Fold 5 truly is and why it's worth every single penny spent. Also, Amazon's incredible $300 discount on the 256GB model makes the phone an even bigger bargain at the moment. So, don't waste time and grab a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 for less now while you still can.
However, since foldable smartphones are a tad bit expensive, you probably want to save on one as much as possible. And right now, Amazon lets you save on not just a foldable phone but on the king of all foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
At the moment, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage space is 17% off its price at the retailer, which means you can now get one of these with a whopping $300 discount if you take advantage of this deal right now.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a mobile powerhouse that can even replace your tablet when unfolded. It comes equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has 12GB of RAM. Thanks to its immensely powerful silicon and a huge amount of RAM, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is perfect for multitasking and can deal with everything you throw its way. Additionally, the phone packs a 50 MP main camera, which takes stunning photos and can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps.
We can spend a whole day talking about what an incredible phone the Galaxy Z Fold 5 truly is and why it's worth every single penny spent. Also, Amazon's incredible $300 discount on the 256GB model makes the phone an even bigger bargain at the moment. So, don't waste time and grab a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 for less now while you still can.
Things that are NOT allowed: