Samsung Android Software updates

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be next in line for the One UI 4.0 beta

Rado Minkov
By
0
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be next in line for the One UI 4.0 beta
According to SamMobile, Samsung's One UI 4.0 software update, at least in its early beta state, is currently rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea. While Samsung is yet to extend its beta program outside of its home country and a few select markets, it's expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be next in line for the update rollout.

This speculation is based on a statement made by trusted leakster Ice universe, who tweeted on Thursday that Z Fold 3 users based in China are next to be getting the One UI 4 beta in the near future.

As we wait for the rollouts to reach the US, Europe and other regions, more Samsung smartphones are expected to receive the software update in China and South Korea.

While One UI 3 is an overlay on Android 11, One UI 4 is likely to be based on Android 12. While One UI 4 itself isn't reportedly bringing any major new features in its current beta state, other than some built-in app redesigns and bug fixes, Android 12 has plenty to be excited about.

Most notably, Android 12 brings a new Material You signature design, new security and privacy features, and performance optimizations. To learn more about it, check out our Android 12 review.

We expect Android 12 (and thus One UI 4.0) to make its way onto supported Samsung phones in the US and Europe somewhere between December of this year and January of 2022, so hopefully, the wait won't be long.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1800 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special Samsung $50 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

