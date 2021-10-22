The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be next in line for the One UI 4.0 beta

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be next in line for the One UI 4.0 beta0
As we wait for the rollouts to reach the US, Europe and other regions, more Samsung smartphones are expected to receive the software update in China and South Korea.
While One UI 3 is an overlay on Android 11, One UI 4 is likely to be based on Android 12. While One UI 4 itself isn't reportedly bringing any major new features in its current beta state, other than some built-in app redesigns and bug fixes, Android 12 has plenty to be excited about.
We expect Android 12 (and thus One UI 4.0) to make its way onto supported Samsung phones in the US and Europe somewhere between December of this year and January of 2022, so hopefully, the wait won't be long.