Samsung Android

Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 17, 2021, 10:43 AM
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no longer available to purchase on Samsung's US website. This was first spotted by 9to5Google and raises a question about whether the phone has been discontinued ahead of its successor's rumored August launch.

Although Samsung hasn't explicitly said that the foldable flagship has been discontinued, that appears to be the case, given that the company's website is encouraging shoppers to consider other options. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is still available. Z Fold 2's listing has also vanished from T-Mobile and the device is out of stock on Verizon’s website.

 
That said, the phone can still be bought from Samsung's other regional websites and you can also get it from AT&T and Best Buy.
 
In April, Samsung permanently reduced Galaxy Z Fold 2's starting price from $1,999 to $1,799. The Z Fold 3 could start as low as $1,599, even though it's highly likely to not only offer better core specs, but also S Pen compatibility and an under-panel internal camera, which would be a first for Samsung phones.
 
Per a recent report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled on August 3, alongside the Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Active Watch 4 at the next Unpacked event. The Galaxy S21 FE, which was earlier expected to be revealed at the same event, has apparently been delayed.

