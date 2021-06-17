Samsung US stops selling the Galaxy Z Fold 2



Although Samsung hasn't explicitly said that the foldable flagship has been discontinued, that appears to be the case, given that the company's website is encouraging shoppers to consider other options. The Although Samsung hasn't explicitly said that the foldable flagship has been discontinued, that appears to be the case, given that the company's website is encouraging shoppers to consider other options. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is still available. Z Fold 2's listing has also vanished from T-Mobile and the device is out of stock on Verizon’s website.







That said, the phone can still be bought from Samsung's other regional websites and you can also get it from AT&T and Best Buy.



Per a recent Per a recent report , the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled on August 3, alongside the Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Active Watch 4 at the next Unpacked event. The Galaxy S21 FE, which was earlier expected to be revealed at the same event, has apparently been delayed

