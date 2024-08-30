Amazing Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases introduced by Samsung in Vietnam

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
By
Samsung
If you're looking for some breathtaking nature landscapes, mighty tasty food, and amazing cases for your foldable, don't go further than Vietnam.

Samsung has unveiled its latest case collection for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Vietnam and it looks astonishing.



The case collection is called "Gu Z phải Zị", which is a Vietnamese phrase that can be translated to English as "What will be, will be". It's about the inevitable nature of events, similar to the famous expression "Que sera, sera".

Samsung has teamed up with three talented artists from the Lô Cô Art Market community – Wá Méo, Simon Phan, and Tuyền Beol – to create unique designs for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These cases are integrated with advanced NFC technology, allowing the artistic creations to appear on the Flex Window screen when the case touches the back of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Centered around the theme "Gu Z nghe Zi do!" ("This is my style!" or "That's how I do it!") and celebrating the progressive spirit, hip-hop, and creativity of Hanoi’s youth, Tuyền Beol’s design emphasizes pride in flexible talent that generates wealth.

Meanwhile, Simon Phan draws inspiration from cuisine with the theme "Gu Z an Zi do!" (“This is my food style!” or “That's how I eat!”) – his design showcases that stylish food doesn't need to be luxurious or elaborate; it can be as simple as a loaf of bread or a strong cup of coffee, iconic in Vietnam.

Wáméo, inspired by Vietnam’s notorious traffic jams, captures the generous spirit of Saigon’s youth: a positive outlook, even in challenging situations. Her design vividly and colorfully depicts scenes of crowded traffic, honking horns, and trucks loaded with goods, highlighting the unique "Gu Z di Zi nay!" (“Gu Z di Zi nay!”) of urban life in Vietnam.



In addition to the new collection, Samsung is also introducing “Galaxy Wraps,” a unique service that allows users to personalize their own cases right at Samsung stores nationwide. This service uses a special case printer, allowing users to choose from a range of pre-made images or upload their own personal photos to create a completely unique case. This exciting activity will help users create a completely unique Galaxy Z Flip 6 that represents and reflects each individual’s lifestyle.

Which of the three Vietnamese cases above is your favorite? I'd go for the one with the traffic drawing, probably!
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

