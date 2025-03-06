The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a top pick at $270 off on Amazon
The foldable gem Motorola Razr+ (2024) may be selling fast with Amazon's latest discount, but if you're a Galaxy fan in the market for a new foldable, you'll likely go for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 instead.
In addition to its hefty $300 discount on Motorola's latest foldable powerhouse, Amazon is also offering a generous $270 price cut on Samsung's clamshell star. This allows you to get one with 512GB of storage for just under $950. That's quite the deal, considering this handsome fella usually sells for around $1,220.
We encourage you to act quickly and pull the trigger on this offer as soon as possible. Though incredible, the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and could expire soon.
While the Motorola Razr+ (2024) offers a lot of value and is a true bargain at its current sub-$700 price, the best clamshell foldable remains the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Boasting a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy packs an insane amount of firepower despite its delicate—at first glance—design. And with the 512GB built-in storage, you'll have ample space for all of your photos.
The small 4,000 mAh battery on board is equally impressive, packing enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. During our review, the battery lasted around 16 hours of web browsing and just over 9 hours of video streaming before it needed a recharge.
That's a significant upgrade compared to the previous generation. However, it's worth noting that the Razr+ (2024) lasted 17 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing and just over 13 hours of video streaming, leaving the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the dust. The only area where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 outshined the Razr was in our gaming test, where it outlasted the Razr by nearly two hours.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a top pick, with its better performance and cameras. Furthermore, it's unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate—score one for less today!
Speaking of photos, our friend here takes beautiful pictures, thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera. Moreover, it can record videos in 4K, allowing you to capture gorgeous clips, too.
