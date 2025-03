The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a top pick at $270 off on Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Save $270 on Amazon! $270 off (22%) Get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage for $270 off on Amazon. The phone delivers top-tier performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It also takes beautiful photos. Don't hesitate—save on one today! Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

We encourage you to act quickly and pull the trigger on this offer as soon as possible. Though incredible, the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and could expire soon.While the Motorola Razr+ (2024) offers a lot of value and is a true bargain at its current sub-$700 price, the best clamshell foldable remains the. Boasting a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy packs an insane amount of firepower despite its delicate—at first glance—design. And with the 512GB built-in storage, you'll have ample space for all of your photos.Speaking of photos, our friend here takes beautiful pictures, thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera. Moreover, it can record videos in 4K, allowing you to capture gorgeous clips, too.The small 4,000 mAh battery on board is equally impressive, packing enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. During our review, the battery lasted around 16 hours of web browsing and just over 9 hours of video streaming before it needed a recharge.That's a significant upgrade compared to the previous generation. However, it's worth noting that the Razr+ (2024) lasted 17 hours and 10 minutes of web browsing and just over 13 hours of video streaming, leaving thein the dust. The only area where theoutshined the Razr was in our gaming test, where it outlasted the Razr by nearly two hours.Nevertheless, theremains a top pick, with its better performance and cameras. Furthermore, it's unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate—score one for less today!