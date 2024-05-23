Save big on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a free storage upgrade and trade-in during Discover Samsung Summer Sale

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: Save up to $620 with a trade-in! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB is now available at a sweet $120 discount. Additionally, you can save up to $500 by trading in your old phone. With its sleek look, top-tier performance, and ability to capture beautiful photos, it's a real bargain. Act fast and snag one for less now! $620 off (55%) Trade-in $499 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung

Obviously, the biggest selling point of theis its clamshell foldable design, which, in addition to making it look fancy, allows it to fold in half. This way, the phone takes up less space in your pocket.As it can be annoying to unfold your handset for every single thing, Samsung's latest clamshell star boasts a 3.4-inch cover screen from which you can use apps such as Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube.When you need to open the phone to check out your Insta, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2640 x 1080p resolution. The screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. In other words, you'll enjoy an awesome watching experience on yourYou'll also be able to take some awesome pictures for your socials, as the phone comes with capable cameras and can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. Moreover, you'll have plenty of power at your disposal as theoffers top-tier performance, being in the upper echelon. It's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM.Yep, theis indeed a pretty impressive phone. So tap the deal button in this article and snag one for less now!