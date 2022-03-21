 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at its lowest price for a limited time - PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

Samsung Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at its lowest price for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at its lowest price for a limited time
Samsung is killing it with the Galaxy Z Flip 3! The sales of the phone exceeded even Samsung's most optimistic initial expectations, and contributed to the whopping 88% foldable market share the company scored in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone US Version 128GB Storage

$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Now, you can get this affordable foldable with $150 off but the deal will only last for a day, and the clock is already ticking. This deal is a part of Amazon’s one-day sale of Samsung devices and you can also get other models if foldable phones aren’t rocking your boat.

Back to the Galax Z Flip 3 - you can check the full review but the TL;DR version is that it’s a really solid device priced competitively - it basically costs as much as an iPhone 13 Pro. Now, with the Amazon discount you can score one for just $850, and that’s a real bargain - your gateway to the foldable revolution.

People seem to love the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we did a poll not long ago and most of our readers voted the Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13. There are less than 20 hours left before the deal expires, so if you’re on the lookout for a new phone, this could be your lucky foldable day.

Check out other heavily discounted Samsung models here:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB US Version

$250 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone US Version 256GB Storage

$400 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, 120Hz Display, US Version

$175 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

