The Galaxy Z Flip 3's cases have leaked and they're certainly... unique

Take a look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3's official cases
The press renders in question, which arrive courtesy of "industry sources" and have been shared by 91Mobiles, reveal that Samsung is planning an extensive range of official cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that'll include several unique creations.
Another Silicone Case switches out the ring on the back for a large strap that includes the 'Flip' branding. The exact purpose of the strap is unclear, though it could again be there to help you hold the device with ease, or even so you can attach the Flip 3 to your belt.
If Silicone isn't your preferred material for an official case, you'll be pleased to hear that Samsung is also working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Clear Case. The leaked marketing renders seem to suggest that a ring will be optional on this accessory.
Each Galaxy Z Flip 3 case will be split into two parts that cover the top and bottom of the phone, respectively. The top part includes a huge cutout for the black camera bump and secondary display, in addition to a small hole for the LED flash.
What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases be available in?
- Leather Case — Tan
- Silicon Case with Ring — Violet
- Silicone Case with Strap — Dark Blue
- Clear Case
Samsung's other colors options could be coordinated with the colors it has planned for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, especially those of the Silicone Case. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in the following finishes:
- Cream
- Violet
- Dark Green
- Black
- Dark Blue
Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Price is arguably the most important detail and rumor has it that Samsung is working on some improvements. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to retail at around $1,000 in the US, significantly less than the original $1,379 Galaxy Z Flip.
For that money, you'll receive access to a 6.7-inch foldable 120Hz display that's coupled with a 1.9-inch secondary panel. A dual-camera setup complete with two 12-megapixel sensors acting as the main and ultra-wide shooters are included too.
If you're excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (we wouldn't blame you, it's one of the best new phones expected in 2021) and want to get your hands on one as soon as it's available, be sure to check out the Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-order bonuses. Samsung is offering tons of goodies including an extra $100 trade-in credit, 12 months of Samsung Care+, and more.