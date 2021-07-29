Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Accessories Samsung Android

The Galaxy Z Flip 3's cases have leaked and they're certainly... unique

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
The Galaxy Z Flip 3's cases have leaked and they're certainly... unique
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is shaping up nicely. And ahead of its announcement in two weeks’ time, new renders reveal the sort of cases Samsung will be selling alongside to keep the foldable protected.

Take a look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3's official cases


The press renders in question, which arrive courtesy of "industry sources" and have been shared by 91Mobiles, reveal that Samsung is planning an extensive range of official cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that'll include several unique creations. 

The South Korean brand has a long history of working with leather and that'll continue with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as the renders show that it's working on an official Leather Case. In addition to that, Samsung has created a Silicone Case for the foldable that includes a ring on the back that can be used to hold the device when it's closed. 

Another Silicone Case switches out the ring on the back for a large strap that includes the 'Flip' branding. The exact purpose of the strap is unclear, though it could again be there to help you hold the device with ease, or even so you can attach the Flip 3 to your belt. 


If Silicone isn't your preferred material for an official case, you'll be pleased to hear that Samsung is also working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Clear Case. The leaked marketing renders seem to suggest that a ring will be optional on this accessory. 

Each Galaxy Z Flip 3 case will be split into two parts that cover the top and bottom of the phone, respectively. The top part includes a huge cutout for the black camera bump and secondary display, in addition to a small hole for the LED flash.

What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases be available in?


We don't know much about case colors at this stage, however the press renders do reveal at least one color option for each model.

  • Leather Case — Tan
  • Silicon Case with Ring — Violet
  • Silicone Case with Strap — Dark Blue
  • Clear Case

Samsung's other colors options could be coordinated with the colors it has planned for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, especially those of the Silicone Case. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in the following finishes:

  • Cream
  • Violet
  • Dark Green
  • Black
  • Dark Blue

Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3


Price is arguably the most important detail and rumor has it that Samsung is working on some improvements. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to retail at around $1,000 in the US, significantly less than the original $1,379 Galaxy Z Flip.

For that money, you'll receive access to a 6.7-inch foldable 120Hz display that's coupled with a 1.9-inch secondary panel. A dual-camera setup complete with two 12-megapixel sensors acting as the main and ultra-wide shooters are included too. 

The inside of the smartphone will house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, in addition to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A small 3,300mAh battery is also expected alongside 15W charging support.

If you're excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (we wouldn't blame you, it's one of the best new phones expected in 2021) and want to get your hands on one as soon as it's available, be sure to check out the Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-order bonuses. Samsung is offering tons of goodies including an extra $100 trade-in credit, 12 months of Samsung Care+, and more.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
$988 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless