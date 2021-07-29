The Galaxy Z Flip 3's cases have leaked and they're certainly... unique

Take a look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3's official cases

91Mobiles The press renders in question, which arrive courtesy of "industry sources" and have been shared by, reveal that Samsung is planning an extensive range of official cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that'll include several unique creations.





The South Korean brand has a long history of working with leather and that'll continue with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as the renders show that it's working on an official Leather Case . In addition to that, Samsung has created a Silicone Case for the foldable that includes a ring on the back that can be used to hold the device when it's closed.





Another Silicone Case switches out the ring on the back for a large strap that includes the 'Flip' branding. The exact purpose of the strap is unclear, though it could again be there to help you hold the device with ease, or even so you can attach the Flip 3 to your belt.







If Silicone isn't your preferred material for an official case, you'll be pleased to hear that Samsung is also working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Clear Case. The leaked marketing renders seem to suggest that a ring will be optional on this accessory.



Each Galaxy Z Flip 3 case will be split into two parts that cover the top and bottom of the phone, respectively. The top part includes a huge cutout for the black camera bump and secondary display, in addition to a small hole for the LED flash.

What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases be available in?





We don't know much about case colors at this stage, however the press renders do reveal at least one color option for each model.





Leather Case — Tan

Silicon Case with Ring — Violet

Silicone Case with Strap — Dark Blue

Clear Case



Samsung's other colors options could be coordinated with the colors it has planned for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, especially those of the Silicone Case. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in the following finishes:





Cream

Violet

Dark Green

Black

Dark Blue Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3





Price is arguably the most important detail and rumor has it that Samsung is working on some improvements. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to retail at around $1,000 in the US, significantly less than the original $1,379 Galaxy Z Flip.





For that money, you'll receive access to a 6.7-inch foldable 120Hz display that's coupled with a 1.9-inch secondary panel. A dual-camera setup complete with two 12-megapixel sensors acting as the main and ultra-wide shooters are included too.





The inside of the smartphone will house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, in addition to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A small 3,300mAh battery is also expected alongside 15W charging support.





