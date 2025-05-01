Slashed by $260, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged must-have for outdoor lovers
If you're a Galaxy user with an active lifestyle and haven't grabbed a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra at a hefty discount yet, what are you waiting for? Tap the deal button below to score the best Galaxy Watch on the market for a whopping $260 off!
Thanks to this markdown, you can rock a true powerhouse of a smartwatch for just under $400 instead of paying its hefty price of about $650.
Interestingly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra isn't an affordable smartwatch, even at its current price on Amazon. And yet, the retailer has sold more than 1,000 units in the last month. Apparently, people love this thing, and frankly, it's easy to see why.
On top of its rugged durability, it packs a 590mAh battery, delivering up to two days of use per charge—with heart rate tracking enabled and the always-on display turned off. That's a phenomenal battery life for a Galaxy Watch.
Samsung didn't hold back when it came to health features, either. It comes with all the standard health-tracking features smartwatches of this caliber usually pack, including FDA-approved sleep apnea detection and body composition analysis.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth every penny spent, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, if you want a rugged, feature-packed, premium smartwatch, act fast and save big on this fella now!
We should note that the deal comes from a third-party seller, meaning Amazon isn't handling shipping directly, but you still get 30 days to return the watch if needed. Just act quickly, as the discount is getting smaller. A few weeks ago, it was $272, and you never know when it might be reduced again.
Built with a titanium case and a sapphire crystal glass display, this bad boy is ready to take on harsh conditions. With IP68 and 10ATM ratings, it’s dustproof, water-resistant for 30 minutes at depths of five feet, and can even handle dives down to 328 feet for 10 minutes.
