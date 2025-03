Hot sale lets you score the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 at cheaper price

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Bluetooth, Green): Save $74! $74 off (22%) The 44mm Bluetooth model in Green is discounted by $74 on Amazon. That means you can grab one for just under $257. The watch comes with plenty of features, including dual-band GPS and sleep apnea detection. It also runs on Wear OS, meaning you'll be able to download apps directly from the Google Play Store. It's a true bargain, so don’t hesitate—save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 7

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Watch 7

A third-party seller is offering a sweet 22% discount on the 44mm Bluetooth version of the model in Green, letting you get one for south of $257. This means you'll save about $74 if you take advantage of this deal. And don't worry—Amazon handles the shipping, and you'll still have the usual 30-day window to ask for a refund if needed.As for theitself, well, it definitely doesn't disappoint. Being one of the best smartwatches on the market, it boasts every health-tracking feature a wearable of this caliber is expected to come with. In addition, it packs dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, and Samsung's body composition functionality. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store.Battery life could have been better, though. In our tests, the watch struggled to make it through a full day on a single charge. However, this could have been due to a software bug, which Samsung has likely addressed by now.Nevertheless, theremains a great choice for Galaxy fans wanting to rock a brand-new, feature-rich smartwatch. Furthermore, every opportunity to save on it should be welcomed as it delivers a lot of value. Just be sure to act fast and get one for less as soon as possible, as you never know when the offer could expire!