Hot sale lets you score the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 at cheaper price
We recently shared that the Galaxy Watch 6 is selling like hot cakes after a massive 38% discount on Amazon. While this is truly an incredible offer that makes this premium smartwatch a top pick for Galaxy users on a budget, those wanting to rock one of Samsung's latest smartwatches will likely go for the Galaxy Watch 7 instead.
A third-party seller is offering a sweet 22% discount on the 44mm Bluetooth version of the model in Green, letting you get one for south of $257. This means you'll save about $74 if you take advantage of this deal. And don't worry—Amazon handles the shipping, and you'll still have the usual 30-day window to ask for a refund if needed.
Battery life could have been better, though. In our tests, the watch struggled to make it through a full day on a single charge. However, this could have been due to a software bug, which Samsung has likely addressed by now.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a great choice for Galaxy fans wanting to rock a brand-new, feature-rich smartwatch. Furthermore, every opportunity to save on it should be welcomed as it delivers a lot of value. Just be sure to act fast and get one for less as soon as possible, as you never know when the offer could expire!
If you, too, have been eyeing the latest Samsung smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts, you'll be pleased to learn that you can score one at a cheaper price on Amazon right now.
As for the Galaxy Watch 7 itself, well, it definitely doesn't disappoint. Being one of the best smartwatches on the market, it boasts every health-tracking feature a wearable of this caliber is expected to come with. In addition, it packs dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, and Samsung's body composition functionality. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store.
