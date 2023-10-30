The Galaxy Watch 6 is part of the first Sleep Rave ever – a study that brings DJs and neuroscientists together
Samsung, neuroscientists and DJs collaborated in the Netherlands (where else could it be?!) for research that’s first of its kind – a Sleep Rave.
A select group of ravers was given the chance to doze off in comfortable beds, listening to a sleep-promoting 8-hour-long set from a local DJ duo. All participants wore the Galaxy Watch 6 and got their sleep patterns monitored throughout the night. For example, sleep scores, the moment of falling asleep, the sleep phases and sleep consistency are examined.
The collected data will be analyzed by the independent neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr. Els van der Helm to determine if the music that normally keeps people awake – dance music – can actually help people get a better night's sleep.
“Music plays an important role in our sleep routines,” says Dr. Els van der Helm. “Research shows that more than one in three Gen Zers and Millennials in the Netherlands use music to help them fall asleep, and another third want to try this out to improve their sleep quality. So it's clear that music has a special place in our sleep habits.”
To create a real rave setting, the Sleep Rave was held in a well-known place for dance parties: the monumental Chapel of Hotel Arena in Amsterdam (via SamMobile).
But why?
If you want to engage in some Sleep Rave yourself, you can check out a 90-minute version of the track over at Spotify.
