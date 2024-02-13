The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 exudes elegance at a bargain price through this Walmart deal

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Are you still trying to pick a suitable wearable for your Android phone? In case you’re not on a shoestring budget, why not opt for one of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, the Galaxy Watch 6? The larger-sized model with a 44mm case is now seeing a generous price cut at Walmart, giving you way more bang for your buck at $76 off its price tag.

You might be thinking, “This discount isn’t good enough for me.” Normally, we’d agree with you, but not right now. We should remember the timepiece has been on the shelves for less than a year, so it’s still a bit early to expect price cuts in the range of $100 and up. Even Black Friday’s festivities of yesteryear didn’t see the wearable at deeper markdowns without a trade-in. In other words, Walmart’s offer is actually quite nice, plus we didn’t find matching offers on either Best Buy or Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 6 packs a punch with its sleek and feature-heavy design. The timepiece may look largely the same as its predecessor, but it offers some improvements. Firstly, it comes with sapphire crystal glass protecting the larger OLED screen. The wearable also has thinner bezels and offers more advanced tracking capabilities than the Galaxy Watch 5.

Sensor-rich, the wearable offers advanced sleep coaching, personalized heart rate zones, enhanced auto workout tracking, and many more. Samsung ensured its timepiece isn’t exclusive to Galaxy phones, so you can pair it with different Android handsets to get wellness insights. Then again, some features, like ECG monitoring and recording, can only be accessed via a Samsung phone.

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a slightly improved battery life over its older relative. Don’t expect a substantial upgrade in battery life, though, as you’d probably still have to charge it about once every 1.5 days. Given that some GPS smartwatches by Garmin offer up to two weeks of battery life between charges, the somewhat unimpressive battery life may be an inconvenience to some users.

Feature-rich, sleek, and with a durable design, this timepiece is an impeccable choice for bargain hunters searching for the latest bells and whistles in Samsung’s wearable technology at a lower price point. Now that it can be yours at this super cool discount, it undoubtedly seems way more irresistible, at least to us.

