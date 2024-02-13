The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 exudes elegance at a bargain price through this Walmart deal

Save $76 on the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, Silver) at Walmart

Walmart is now allowing you to get the large-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case in Silver color at a super cool price. The wearable arrives at $76 off, a price cut you can't find anywhere else. The timepiece boasts Advanced Sleep Coaching, personalized HR zones, and more. Get it now and score 23% in savings!