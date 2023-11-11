Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung's awesome trade-in deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just got even better

If you’re in the market for a new Galaxy Watch, now’s the perfect time to grab the latest and greatest of them at an incredible price. Amazingly, Samsung.com allows you to snatch its bezelicious Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with an unprecedented $80 discount without trade-ins, a price cut you shouldn’t miss out on.

Things get even better if you trade in your old watch. That’s because Samsung.com gives you an extra up to $250 off with a suitable trade-in. In total, you can save up to $330 on the 43mm Samsung wearable with Bluetooth connectivity. Even Amazon isn’t so generous with the markdown, offering the same model at a much less tempting $30 price cut.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43mm: just $69.99 with a trade-in at Samsung.com

Right now, Samsung.com sells the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm case for $80 off. Plus, if you trade in your old watch, you can get a whopping up to $250 off as a trade-in credit. Feature-rich and with a timeless design, it's the perfect wearable for any Galaxy phone user.
$330 off (83%) Trade-in
$69 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

In other words, you can get this incredibly functional, elegant, and feature-rich device at up to 83% off. Previously, you could save up to 70% on the wearable with a trade-in, so this new discount is undoubtedly much sweeter. In fact, it’s easily one of the best early Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals we’ve come across so far.

For your humble investment of just $69.99, you get your hands on arguably the best smartwatch for Android users. This bad boy has it all, from an advanced BIA sensor that helps you know your body better to advanced sleep coaching features and pretty much everything in between.

With the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on your wrist, you get next-level health measurements, too. The wearable offers personalized heart rate zones, auto workout detection, and more. Let’s not forget the beloved bezel, which lets you easily navigate you way through the many different apps.

Not just feature-rich, the Samsung wearable is built to withstand the troubles of daily wear. With its sapphire crystal glass protection, the smartwatch resists scratches and looks new for longer. It’s boasts a decidedly impressive IP68 rating and offers about 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

If you’re all about the latest and greatest tech marvels by Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is easily the best smartwatch for you. It’s decidedly worthwhile, even at its MSRP of $399.99. Still, one can’t argue it’s much more appealing at $69.99! Don’t miss out on the incredible trade-in deal Samsung.com has in store for you and take advantage while you can.
