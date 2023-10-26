The stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now 13% off on Amazon
Want to complete your Samsung ecosystem with a new smartwatch but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg? Amazon allows you to kill two birds with one stone through this Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal. The merchant sells one of the latest and best smartwatches for Android lovers with a sweet 13% discount.
Not counting the pre-order deals, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now at its lowest price on Amazon, thanks to this current deal. So, if you wish to treat yourself to the 43mm variant with BT connectivity, now’s definitely the time to act. Fret not if you’re up for the bigger 47mm version, for it’s also on sale, sporting a 12% lighter price tag.
Like every high-quality smartwatch of today, the Galaxy wearable gives you in-depth insights into your health and body. For example, it provides next-level Body Composition Analysis. It gives you more accurate information about your body fat, muscle percentage, etc.
Other cool features include automatic workout tracking. Amazingly, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can recognize and accurately track over 90 different types of exercise, including running and swimming. Moreover, there’s an enhanced skin temperature sensor, which gives you accurate cycle tracking.
While this smartwatch doesn’t have absolutely insane battery life like one of Garmin’s pieces, its 40-hour battery life is still pretty solid, given all the features and sensors. And when the juice runs out, you can enjoy fast charging – a 30-minute rendezvous charges the battery to roughly 50%.
Overall, if you’re out and about for a new Android smartwatch, know that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the best choices you could possibly make right now. Don’t waste your time; get it now at a sweet 13% off on Amazon.
