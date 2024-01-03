The Galaxy Watch 6 LTE is available with a sweet £100 discount on Amazon UK; save on one now
Samsung's Galaxy Watches are among the best wearables on the market, and right now, Amazon UK is letting you snatch one of Samsung's latest and greatest timepieces with an awesome discount.
At the moment, the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is enjoying a sweet 27% discount at the retailer, which means you can now snag this handsome fella for £100 off its price if you stop dilly-dally and pull the trigger on this sweet deal now.
Being a premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a stylish design and sports all the health-tracking features you expect a high-end smartwatch to come with. Additionally, it also supports Samsung's fancy body composition functionality, which lets you measure your body fat and muscle percentages.
Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 6 is powered by Wear OS, which means you can download various apps, including games made for smartwatches, directly on your trusty timepiece. In addition to that, the wearable supports smart notifications, NFC for contactless payments, and the ability to take and make phone calls.
While definitely not a battery champ, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a pretty awesome smartwatch that has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bang for your buck with Amazon UK's current sweet £100 price cut. However, that nice markdown won't stay available forever. This is why we strongly encourage you to take advantage of this deal now while the watch is still up for grabs with that awesome discount.
As for battery life, the Galaxy Watch 6 will get you through the day without any top-ups, but you will most likely have to recharge it overnight.
