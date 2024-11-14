Falling to a new all-time low price, the LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is a bargain right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Every opportunity to save big on a new top-tier Galaxy Watch should be welcomed. After all, Samsung's smartwatches come packed with features, but their hefty price tags make them a tough buy. So, any chance to score one at a massive discount shouldn't be missed.
We're happy to report that the LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is currently 38% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. This discount lets you save $143, bringing the high-end Galaxy Watch to under $240. We should point out that this is a new all-time low for this model, meaning there's never been a better time to score one.
That said, a third-party seller is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll have time until Jan 31, 2025, to return the watch in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
True, the Galaxy Watch 6 isn't the latest Samsung smartwatch anymore, now that the Galaxy Watch 7 has hit the shelves. Nonetheless, it's still great value for money, as it boasts every health-tracking feature you expect to find on a top-tier wearable. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages.
The only downside to this otherwise stylish smartwatch is the battery life. It'll comfortably get you through the day, but you'll likely need to charge it every night. While that's typical for most Samsung and Apple smartwatches, some wearables can last days or even weeks on a single charge, meaning this isn’t exactly top-tier battery performance.
We're happy to report that the LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is currently 38% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. This discount lets you save $143, bringing the high-end Galaxy Watch to under $240. We should point out that this is a new all-time low for this model, meaning there's never been a better time to score one.
That said, a third-party seller is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll have time until Jan 31, 2025, to return the watch in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
True, the Galaxy Watch 6 isn't the latest Samsung smartwatch anymore, now that the Galaxy Watch 7 has hit the shelves. Nonetheless, it's still great value for money, as it boasts every health-tracking feature you expect to find on a top-tier wearable. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages.
Moreover, the watch includes lifestyle features like NFC, smart notifications, and support for phone calls. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps via the Google Play Store.
The only downside to this otherwise stylish smartwatch is the battery life. It'll comfortably get you through the day, but you'll likely need to charge it every night. While that's typical for most Samsung and Apple smartwatches, some wearables can last days or even weeks on a single charge, meaning this isn’t exactly top-tier battery performance.
Still, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save on this premium timepiece as soon as possible!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: