Falling to a new all-time low price, the LTE-enabled 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 is a bargain right now

Save $143 on the LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)!

That said, a third-party seller is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. Plus, you'll have time until Jan 31, 2025, to return the watch in case you aren't happy with your purchase.True, theisn't the latest Samsung smartwatch anymore, now that the Galaxy Watch 7 has hit the shelves. Nonetheless, it's still great value for money, as it boasts every health-tracking feature you expect to find on a top-tier wearable. In addition, it supports Samsung's body composition functionality, letting you keep tabs on your muscle and fat percentages.Moreover, the watch includes lifestyle features like NFC, smart notifications, and support for phone calls. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps via the Google Play Store.The only downside to this otherwise stylish smartwatch is the battery life. It'll comfortably get you through the day, but you'll likely need to charge it every night. While that's typical for most Samsung and Apple smartwatches, some wearables can last days or even weeks on a single charge, meaning this isn’t exactly top-tier battery performance.Still, theis a true bargain at its current price on Amazon. That's why we encourage you to act fast and save on this premium timepiece as soon as possible!