The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to under $220, outshining even the new Galaxy Watch Ultra

As a proper smartwatch made for the active, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts a durable titanium body complemented by a display made out of sapphire crystal glass. In addition to that, the watch packs all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a wearable of this caliber. Moreover, it supports Samsung's body composition feature, letting you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages. Besides its health-tracking features, this fella supports smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC. Moreover, it runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download plenty of watch faces and apps through Google's Play Store. One of the best things about this watch is its battery life, which can last up to three days on a single charge. That's a big upgrade from the usual day-and-a-half battery life you get with most Galaxy Watches. It also supports 10W wireless charging, so you can recharge it in just over an hour.

