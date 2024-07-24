Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to under $220, outshining even the new Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to under $220, outshining even the new Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung may have released its latest durable Galaxy Watch Ultra, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is once again under the spotlight, outshining its successor.

Right now, the Bluetooth version of this amazing smartwatch is discounted by a whopping $231.28 at Walmart, allowing you to get a true Galaxy Watch for the outdoors for only $217.72. Given that the watch's usual price is $449, this is definitely a deal you can't let slip through your fingers! Therefore, act quickly and pull the trigger on this unmissable offer now while you can!

As a proper smartwatch made for the active, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro boasts a durable titanium body complemented by a display made out of sapphire crystal glass. In addition to that, the watch packs all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a wearable of this caliber. Moreover, it supports Samsung's body composition feature, letting you measure your body's fat and muscle percentages.

Besides its health-tracking features, this fella supports smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC. Moreover, it runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download plenty of watch faces and apps through Google's Play Store.

One of the best things about this watch is its battery life, which can last up to three days on a single charge. That's a big upgrade from the usual day-and-a-half battery life you get with most Galaxy Watches. It also supports 10W wireless charging, so you can recharge it in just over an hour.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still a bang for your buck, especially at its heavily discounted price at Walmart. So, don't hesitate! Snag one through this deal now while it's still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

