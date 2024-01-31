Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In case you missed it, we told you about a top Amazon deal on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro about a week ago. What if you don’t care much for 4G on your wrist? In that case, Walmart is definitely the retailer you should choose, as it has once again launched its head-turning 38% markdown on the Bluetooth-only model, making it a no-miss for practically every Galaxy fan.
Boasting a premium design with a titanium chassis and sapphire crystal glass protection, this bad boy can withstand the troubles of daily wear, no doubt about that. Plus, it’s not just the timepiece’s design that’s exceptional. We’d say it’s no wonder the 2022-released wearable is still among the best smartwatches on the market!
The wearable is also equipped with plenty of advanced sensors, providing accurate and in-depth readings on your heart rate, sleep quality, body composition, and more. As if that’s not enough, you get a super neat GPS guidance feature that’s extra versatile and helps you guide your way even in unfamiliar terrains.
With this bad boy on your wrist, those important workout metrics will no longer be a mystery! What’s more, you don’t even have to input the beginning of workouts – the wearable automatically tracks different activities in a jiffy. Of course, you can also manually track all sorts of exercises (over 90, to be precise.)
Then again, the biggest ace up this smartwatch’s sleeve is its superb battery life (and kudos to Samsung for achieving it!) While the average conventional timepiece gives you about 18-25 hours of use between charges, this puppy can go well over three days before you need to stop for a recharge.
To our knowledge, the Galaxy wearable has only once been offered for less than $280 at Walmart prior to today. To top it off, Amazon has never felt that generous with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. In other words, the $169 discount may not be unprecedented, but it’s by far the best price we’ve seen for the Samsung smartwatch, at least without trade-ins.
Boasting a premium design with a titanium chassis and sapphire crystal glass protection, this bad boy can withstand the troubles of daily wear, no doubt about that. Plus, it’s not just the timepiece’s design that’s exceptional. We’d say it’s no wonder the 2022-released wearable is still among the best smartwatches on the market!
So, what else does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have to offer to deserve your hard-earned money? Well, it has a gorgeous OLED screen with a high peak brightness that makes it usable in any and all conditions, both indoors and outdoors.
The wearable is also equipped with plenty of advanced sensors, providing accurate and in-depth readings on your heart rate, sleep quality, body composition, and more. As if that’s not enough, you get a super neat GPS guidance feature that’s extra versatile and helps you guide your way even in unfamiliar terrains.
With this bad boy on your wrist, those important workout metrics will no longer be a mystery! What’s more, you don’t even have to input the beginning of workouts – the wearable automatically tracks different activities in a jiffy. Of course, you can also manually track all sorts of exercises (over 90, to be precise.)
Then again, the biggest ace up this smartwatch’s sleeve is its superb battery life (and kudos to Samsung for achieving it!) While the average conventional timepiece gives you about 18-25 hours of use between charges, this puppy can go well over three days before you need to stop for a recharge.
Things that are NOT allowed: