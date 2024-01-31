Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
In case you missed it, we told you about a top Amazon deal on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro about a week ago. What if you don’t care much for 4G on your wrist? In that case, Walmart is definitely the retailer you should choose, as it has once again launched its head-turning 38% markdown on the Bluetooth-only model, making it a no-miss for practically every Galaxy fan.

To our knowledge, the Galaxy wearable has only once been offered for less than $280 at Walmart prior to today. To top it off, Amazon has never felt that generous with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. In other words, the $169 discount may not be unprecedented, but it’s by far the best price we’ve seen for the Samsung smartwatch, at least without trade-ins.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with Bluetooth is again 38% off

Walmart is again letting you snag the best Galaxy wearable in terms of battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, at a killer price! Currently, the merchant is selling this incredible smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity at $169 off, which equates to 38% in savings. With its advanced sensors and stellar battery life of over 60 hours, this smartwatch gives you way more bang for your buck than usual, so don't hesitate to get it.
$169 off (38%)
$279 72
$449
Buy at Walmart


Boasting a premium design with a titanium chassis and sapphire crystal glass protection, this bad boy can withstand the troubles of daily wear, no doubt about that. Plus, it’s not just the timepiece’s design that’s exceptional. We’d say it’s no wonder the 2022-released wearable is still among the best smartwatches on the market!

So, what else does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have to offer to deserve your hard-earned money? Well, it has a gorgeous OLED screen with a high peak brightness that makes it usable in any and all conditions, both indoors and outdoors.

The wearable is also equipped with plenty of advanced sensors, providing accurate and in-depth readings on your heart rate, sleep quality, body composition, and more. As if that’s not enough, you get a super neat GPS guidance feature that’s extra versatile and helps you guide your way even in unfamiliar terrains.

With this bad boy on your wrist, those important workout metrics will no longer be a mystery! What’s more, you don’t even have to input the beginning of workouts – the wearable automatically tracks different activities in a jiffy. Of course, you can also manually track all sorts of exercises (over 90, to be precise.)

Then again, the biggest ace up this smartwatch’s sleeve is its superb battery life (and kudos to Samsung for achieving it!) While the average conventional timepiece gives you about 18-25 hours of use between charges, this puppy can go well over three days before you need to stop for a recharge.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless