This better-than-great Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal is somehow still available at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We’ve got some awesome news to share with Android lovers looking for a new smartwatch. Some time ago, we shared a smashingly good offer on the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart. The deal in question first went live at the merchant over a month ago, sporadically reappearing on several occasions. Surprise, surprise; the fantastic offer is back on, allowing you to get it at $169 off!
Again, this epic deal only applies to the model with Bluetooth connectivity. If you wish to get an LTE-enabled Samsung smartwatch, we suggest shifting your attention over to Amazon, where you can save about $150 on the LTE-enabled model.
By no means the latest Samsung timepiece, this puppy still gives the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a run for its money, not to mention many of the other top smartwatches for Android users. Granted, it lacks the beloved bezel. However, the timepiece puts plenty of other things to the table, making it a fantastic choice, especially when it’s 38% cheaper than usual.
The Samsung smartwatch offers durability in elegant form, featuring a premium titanium case and durable sapphire crystal glass protecting the beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. Naturally, the wearable is packed with top-notch sensors designed to keep you safe, motivated to achieve your fitness goals, and informed about your sleep and general health condition, among many others.
Then again, arguably the most impressive thing about this wearable is its phenomenal battery life. Astonishingly for such a feature-rich wearable, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro easily lasts over 60 hours on a single charge.
On the other hand, the more contemporary Apple alternative, the Apple Watch Series 9, offers about 18 hours of use between charges. As you can see, that’s nowhere near the beastly 60+ hours of juice you get from Samsung’s timepiece.
