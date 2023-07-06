Save big with this Galaxy Watch 5 pre-Prime Day deal on Samsung
Samsung can hardly be matched with others when it comes to selling its products at discounted prices. Customers can regularly find appealing promotions on various items on the Samsung store, especially now that Prime Day is just around the corner. If you're in the market for a new solid wearable by Samsung, check out the latest deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm. It now comes at $100 off, a fantastic deal indeed!
The Galaxy Watch 5 features enhanced sensors that should deliver more accurate body composition statistics. Via the Samsung Health app, you can get an in-depth look at your body fat readings, Body Mass Index (BMI), and more. The wearable might help you adopt and maintain healthier sleeping habits with its Advanced Sleep Coaching feature, too.
The base Galaxy Watch 5 isn’t the only smartwatch on sale on the Samsung store right now. The high-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition also see substantial discounts. Check them out:
That’s not all, folks (pun intended!) Samsung also allows you to trade in a similar eligible device when purchasing the Galaxy Watch 5 and receive an instant $70 - $155 if you, depending on the kind of device you trade. We know the option isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But where else will you be able to buy the Galaxy Watch 5 well below $100? Talk about generous, right Samsung?
The Galaxy Watch 5 has an easy-to-use OS and a beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 has an improved battery. Depending on your usage habits, you can expect the smartwatch to last about a day or a bit less. The battery takes about 75 minutes to charge completely. It also supports wireless charging for more convenience.
