Save big with this Galaxy Watch 5 pre-Prime Day deal on Samsung

Samsung can hardly be matched with others when it comes to selling its products at discounted prices. Customers can regularly find appealing promotions on various items on the Samsung store, especially now that Prime Day is just around the corner. If you're in the market for a new solid wearable by Samsung, check out the latest deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm. It now comes at $100 off, a fantastic deal indeed!

That’s not all, folks (pun intended!) Samsung also allows you to trade in a similar eligible device when purchasing the Galaxy Watch 5 and receive an instant $70 - $155 if you, depending on the kind of device you trade. We know the option isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But where else will you be able to buy the Galaxy Watch 5 well below $100? Talk about generous, right Samsung?

Grab the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm from Samsung and save big now!

This Pre-Prime day deal on Samsung allows you to get the base Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 40mm, with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, for just $179.99. The wearable is available in Graphite and Pink Gold. Trade-ins give you an instant $70-$155 credit.
$100 off (36%)
$179 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 features enhanced sensors that should deliver more accurate body composition statistics. Via the Samsung Health app, you can get an in-depth look at your body fat readings, Body Mass Index (BMI), and more. The wearable might help you adopt and maintain healthier sleeping habits with its Advanced Sleep Coaching feature, too.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has an easy-to-use OS and a beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 has an improved battery. Depending on your usage habits, you can expect the smartwatch to last about a day or a bit less. The battery takes about 75 minutes to charge completely. It also supports wireless charging for more convenience.

The base Galaxy Watch 5 isn’t the only smartwatch on sale on the Samsung store right now. The high-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition also see substantial discounts. Check them out:

The high-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can be yours with a discount today

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm should meet all your expectations. The wearable sports enhanced sensors and an improved battery. Samsung sells the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. Trading in a similar eligible device can give you an additional up to $220 discount.
$90 off (20%)
$359 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Snatch this pre-Prime Day deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Golf Edition can now be yours with a free gift from Samsung. Purchasing the wearable comes with a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app. Grab the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition in Titanium Black and save big with this pre-Prime Day deal!
$122 off (24%) Gift
$377 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung


