Scoop up the Galaxy Watch 5 with an irresistible discount on Amazon
If you missed the chance to snatch a 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on Prime Day when it was a whopping 31% cheaper, you've come to the right place! Amazon has an even better deal coming your way. This time round, it's selling the 40mm 4G-enabled variant with an even sweeter markdown of 36%, essentially landing this particular Samsung wearable at its best price!
While it undoubtedly isn't among the best smartwatches money can buy, the Samsung piece will still get the job done. It helps you get a deeper look into your health. The wearable also promotes the development of healthier daily habits and routines.
If you pick this Amazon deal, you won't have to bring your phone anywhere you go. Being 4G-enabled, the Galaxy Watch 5 allows you to make and take phone calls without a Wi-Fi connection.
This Samsung wearable also features ECG monitoring, fall detection, and even temperature tracking. As if that's not enough, it boasts a stunningly beautiful Super AMOLED screen. This wearable is also quite easy to use, or at least it should feel so to Android fans.
All the exciting features aside, the Galaxy Watch 5 is also highly durable and made to last. This bad boy is designed with Sapphire Crystal Glass protection, which makes it 1.6 times stronger than the Galaxy Watch 4. So, it should be pretty capable of resisting daily mishaps.
In other words, the world's biggest online retailer is giving you an awesome Black Friday-worthy $120 discount on one of the best Galaxy smartwatches. That's quite a tempting offer if you ask us.
To mention a few of its many functionalities, the Galaxy Watch 5 provides advanced sleep coaching, automatically tracks various exercises, and gives you heart rate data. The improved BIA sensor delivers a more accurate body composition analysis compared to the previous model.
Battery-wise, the Samsung piece doesn't offer insane battery life, but it should still last you a full day and night. We agree that this isn't the best battery life on an Android smartwatch. However, the manufacturer has added fast charging on deck. So, you should be able to recharge your smartwatch pretty quickly.
