You can save on Samsung's amazing Galaxy Watch 5 once again by grabbing one from Amazon

Smartwatches are an awesome way to track your workouts, sleep, heart rate, and how many calories you burn every day. Furthermore, many smartwatches support smart notifications and let you take and make phone calls directly from your wrist. If you don't have a smartwatch yet or own one that isn't a high-end do-everything wearable, now is the perfect time to get yourself a new premium smart timepiece.

The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is currently on sale on Amazon at a pretty nice $80 discount. The discount applies to the 40mm and 45mm Bluetooth and LTE versions of the smartwatch, which means you will save cash no matter which model you choose.

As a true high-end premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is just loaded with features. It probably packs every health-tracking function that comes to your mind right now. The smartwatch even comes with Samsung's body composition feature, which can measure your body fat and muscle percentages. There is even a temperature sensor on board, which helps women track their ovulation periods more easily.

In addition to its many health-tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Wear OS 3, which means it supports various apps, including games made specifically for smartwatches. Of course, the watch also comes with NFC, smart notification support, the ability to take and make phone calls, and an IP68 rating, which means the smartwatch is dust and water-resistant.

The only downside of the Galaxy Watch 5 is probably its one-day battery life. However, such a battery life is completely normal for this kind of smartwatches. Furthermore, the battery life won't be an issue if you charge your Galaxy Watch 5 at night.

