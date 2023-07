You can save on Samsung's amazing Galaxy Watch 5 once again by grabbing one from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth: Save $81! Grab the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 for $81 off its usual price from Amazon. This is a high-end smartwatch full of features and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. $81 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE: Save $80! Grab the 40mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 for $80 off its usual price from Amazon. This is a high-end smartwatch full of features and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth: Save $80! Grab the 44mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 for $80 off its usual price from Amazon. This is a high-end smartwatch full of features, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. $80 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE: Save $80! Grab the 44mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 for $80 off its usual price from Amazon. This is a high-end smartwatch full of features, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less. $80 off (22%) Buy at Amazon



As a true high-end premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 is just loaded with features. It probably packs every health-tracking function that comes to your mind right now. The smartwatch even comes with



In addition to its many health-tracking features, the Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Wear OS 3, which means it supports various apps, including games made specifically for smartwatches. Of course, the watch also comes with NFC, smart notification support, the ability to take and make phone calls, and an IP68 rating, which means the smartwatch is dust and water-resistant.



Smartwatches are an awesome way to track your workouts, sleep, heart rate, and how many calories you burn every day. Furthermore, many smartwatches support smart notifications and let you take and make phone calls directly from your wrist. If you don't have a smartwatch yet or own one that isn't a high-end do-everything wearable, now is the perfect time to get yourself a new premium smart timepiece.The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is currently on sale on Amazon at a pretty nice $80 discount. The discount applies to the 40mm and 45mm Bluetooth and LTE versions of the smartwatch, which means you will save cash no matter which model you choose.