Galaxy Watch 4 to launch with only one assistant for now and it's not the one you might expect

Galaxy Watch 4 to launch with only one assistant for now and it's not the one you might expect0
This past week Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both timepieces will have Wear OS pre-installed but will not launch on August 27th with Google Assistant on board. Instead, Samsung's beleaguered Bixby voice assistant is the lone virtual assistant on the timepieces at the moment.
Bixby is far from being universally loved by consumers, and with Wear OS installed, Google Assistant would have seemed like the natural choice to be given this assignment. A future software update could be all that is needed to bring Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4 line. Or the virtual helper could be offered as a download from the Google Play Store.
"Time" to pre-order your new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch
Google did say just this past week that Google Pay will be offered on the Galaxy Watch 4 line, and while we also believe that Assistant will end up on the watches, the question now is one of timing.