Saver's alert! The elegant Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently dirt cheap at Woot
Samsung's Galaxy Watches may be among the best on the market, but they are not exactly for the frugal among us, given their hefty price tags. However, at the moment, Woot has an awesome deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, allowing even those on a budget to score an awesome Galaxy smartwatch without breaking the bank.
Being released in 2021, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is definitely not a spring chicken. This is likely why it's currently enjoying such a massive price cut at Woot. That said, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a great value for money, especially for those wanting a nice premium smartwatch on a budget.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download a gazillion watch faces and apps directly on your smartwatch. Additionally, the watch comes with features such as NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant.
While an older device, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still worth it, especially now that it can be yours at a fraction of the price. This is why, our advice is to tap the deal button and get this stylish timepiece now while it's still up for grabs at a huge price cut!
Right now, the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE is available at a massive 58% discount at the retailer, letting you snatch one for only $179.99, saving you a whopping $250 in the process.
Being Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch once upon a time, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a sleek design and a plethora of health-tracking features. This bad boy can even measure your muscle and body fat percentages, as it supports Samsung's fancy body composition functionality.
