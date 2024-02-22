Saver's alert! The elegant Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently dirt cheap at Woot

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, LTE): Now $250 OFF at Woot! Get the LTE-powered 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Woot and save $250 in the process. Despite being released in 2021, this is still a sleek-looking smartwatch full of features and is a real bang for your buck. Get it for peanuts while you still can! $250 off (58%) $179 99 $429 99 Buy at Woot Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Save $190! Alternatively, you can get the Bluetooth variant of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver for $190 off its price on Amazon in case you don't need LTE functionality. $190 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

Being released in 2021, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is definitely not a spring chicken. This is likely why it's currently enjoying such a massive price cut at Woot. That said, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still a great value for money, especially for those wanting a nice premium smartwatch on a budget.Being Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch once upon a time, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has a sleek design and a plethora of health-tracking features. This bad boy can even measure your muscle and body fat percentages, as it supports Samsung's fancy body composition functionality.Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, which means you'll be able to download a gazillion watch faces and apps directly on your smartwatch. Additionally, the watch comes with features such as NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant.While an older device, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still worth it, especially now that it can be yours at a fraction of the price. This is why, our advice is to tap the deal button and get this stylish timepiece now while it's still up for grabs at a huge price cut!