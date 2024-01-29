Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

The sleek Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently a steal at Woot and a real temptation for someone on a budget

Samsung Deals Wearables
The sleek Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently a steal at Woot and a real temptation for someone on a
If you are in the market for a new, awesome Galaxy Watch on the cheap, you'll be happy to learn that you can still snag the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE connectivity at a whopping 58% discount at Woot. The smartwatch can still be yours for just $179.99, letting you save $250 if you take advantage of this deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, LTE): Save $250!

Snag the LTE-powered 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $250 off its price at Woot. This is a stylish wearable full of features and is a real bargain for money, especially at its current price.
$250 off (58%)
$179 99
$429 99
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Save $190!

Grab the Bluetooth variant of the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver for $190 off its price on Amazon through this deal. This is a stylish smartwatch loaded with features, and is a real bargain.
$190 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, the reason for this awesome discount is probably because the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an old smartwatch being released in 2021. That said, this was Samsung's top-of-the-line wearable at the time and is still worth it even in 2024.

The smartwatch packs a stylish design, allowing it to complement more formal attire, like a fancy suit. Also, in addition to giving a more traditional look to the wearable, the rotating bezel makes navigating through the gazillion menus a lot easier.

However, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not only a pretty face! As a proper premium smartwatch, it comes with a plethora of health-tracking features. Furthermore, it sports Samsung's body composition functionality, allowing you to measure your muscle and body fat percentages.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic runs on Wear OS, letting you download many watch faces and apps, including some games designed specifically for smartwatches. On top of that, the watch supports functionalities such as smart notifications, NFC, Google Assistant, and Bixby.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is old but gold. The watch still has a lot to offer despite its age and is an awesome choice for someone on a budget, especially while enjoying that sweet discount at Woot. However, we suggest you act fast and snatch your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic today, since it appears you have only a few days left until the end of this sweet deal. And it would be a shame if you missed out on this amazing offer.

