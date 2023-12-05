Prices for the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic plunge below the $100 mark at Walmart once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Guess what – Walmart’s superb discount on the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is once again up for grabs. That’s right, this incredible timepiece again sells at just under $100. So, if you’re a Galaxy fan on a really tight budget, know that this smartwatch still provides a lot of value even in 2023 and can make a worthwhile investment.
Clearly, this isn’t the latest or greatest smartwatch by Samsung, and it's definitely not among the best smartwatches in 2023. For one thing, it already has a successor – the much more capable (and expensive) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Fortunately, it still puts enough to the table to make a suitable purchase for some, especially at that price. Let’s dive a bit deeper to find out what you’re getting for your money.
Let’s not forget that it also features a vivid Super AMOLED display and the beloved rotating bezel that makes interactions super easy and intuitive. There’s also ECG technology on deck and even a body composition analysis feature that helps you gain in-depth knowledge of what your body is made of.
So, even though this isn’t a just-released wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a pretty nifty piece of technology you might want to consider. At that price, it’s a no-miss for Samsung aficionados on a tight budget.
While this smartwatch is by no means a spring chicken, it certainly has a pretty stunning design and incredible features that make it a good choice even now. Given that the 42mm, Bluetooth-only model was priced as high as $349.99 when it was first released, it’s definitely quite tempting now when you can buy it for $99. And why shouldn’t you get it? After all, it costs peanuts!
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a timeless design to complement any style. But it’s not just about the looks. This puppy can keep track of your sleep, workouts, heart rate, and more. Simply put, the smartwatch has pretty much everything you need for day-to-day use.
