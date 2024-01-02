Amazon cuts 50% off the sleek Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's price; snatch a fancy smartwatch on the cheap now
If you have some money left after the Christmas shopping spree and New Year's Eve and want to get a new smartwatch without breaking the bank, you should definitely pull the trigger on this sweet, sweet deal.
Currently, Amazon has the 46mm Bluetooth variant of the old but gold Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Silver color on sale with an awesome 50% discount. Such a nice price cut means you can get this amazing smartwatch for a whopping $190 less if you take advantage of this offer today.
Now, you may ask, why go for a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 2024? And that would be a pretty spot-on question since the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is indeed an old model. However, the watch is still as awesome as it was when it was Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch, and its current price tag makes it the best Galaxy Watch to get if you are on a budget.
As a premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic packs a stylish design. We can even say that it goes well with a suit and that fancy dinners and business meetings are its natural habitat. Furthermore, that rotating bezel is not just for looks; it makes navigating through the gazillion menus a lot easier.
Moreover, the watch runs on Wear OS allowing you to download many apps and watch faces, including games made for smartwatches, directly on your wearable. The watch also comes with functionalities such as NFC, smart notifications, Google Assistant, and Samsung's Bixby.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still relevant even in 2024. It packs a plethora of features, a nice design, and now a budget-friendly price tag that turns it into a steal. So, don't waste time and snag a brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for less now while you still can!
In addition to its sleek look, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is loaded with health-tracking features. It even sports Samsung's body composition functionality, which lets you measure your muscle and body fat percentages.
