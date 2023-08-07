Snatch a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $161 less from Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth, Silver): SAVE $161! Snag the Bluetooth version of the Silver-colored 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Amazon and save $161 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features, including Samsung's Body Composition function. $161 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Despite being an older smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still as capable as when it was the best Galaxy Watch on the market. The rotating bezel and the silver color give the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a really stylish, classical look, perfect for fancy gatherings or business meetings.But the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not just a pretty face. As an ex-top-of-the-line Samsung smartwatch, it packs every health-tracking feature you expect a premium wearable to have. It even comes with Samsung's body composition function, which lets you measure your muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.Furthermore, being powered by Wear OS 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic allows you to download various apps, including games, directly onto your wrist. The watch also supports features like NFC, smart notifications, Bixby, and Google Assistant. You can even make and take phone calls with it.The only downside of the smartwatch is its one-day battery life. But if you charge your Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at night, this won't be much of an issue for you.So, with a stylish design, a long list of features and now a nice budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a real bargain at the moment. Get yours now for less before it becomes too late.