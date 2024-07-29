What's a "Galaxy victory selfie" anyway?
You've heard about the Mirror selfie, the Duck face selfie, the Bathroom selfie… now, it's time for the Victory selfie! The only problem is that it's so hard to take one. In fact, it's nearly impossible to do so: you have to be among the best of the best Olympic athletes out there to take a Victory selfie.
The Victory selfie is just like any other selfie, it's just that it's taken in front of the whole world watching and on an Olympic medal podium. Getting there is hard, but memorable! And selfies should be for memorable moments, not for everyday use, right?
We talked about the Victory selfie briefly almost three weeks ago, when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition – the phone you're supposed to take a Victory selfie with – was made official.
That changes at Paris 2024. Samsung has provided the Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition for use on the podium to nearly 17,000 athletes to snap iconic selfies. All these selfies are then wirelessly uploaded to the Athlete365 platform in real-time, so athletes can share and save their iconic moments with family and friends.
Here are some of the best shots from the Paris 2024 medal ceremonies:
Traditionally, the Olympic Games event has been photographed only by accredited media (only after the camera was invented), capturing the moment from a distance, not from the athlete’s perspective.
That changes at Paris 2024. Samsung has provided the Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition for use on the podium to nearly 17,000 athletes to snap iconic selfies. All these selfies are then wirelessly uploaded to the Athlete365 platform in real-time, so athletes can share and save their iconic moments with family and friends.
To be able to share the moment of achieving my dream of winning a medal with my fans, family and friends around the world — through my own perspective — was incredible. It not only amplified a moment I’ll never forget but also celebrated the camaraderie beyond the competition as my fellow medalists and I took the Victory Selfie together on the podium.
– Team Samsung Galaxy member Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil).
Here are some of the best shots from the Paris 2024 medal ceremonies:
From left – Silver medalist Liz Akama and gold medalist Coco Yoshizawa of Team Japan and bronze medalist and Team Samsung Galaxy member Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil pose for their Victory Selfie after the women’s street skateboarding competition. | Photo by Samsung, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalists Jihyeon Keum and Hajun Park of Team Republic of Korea, gold medalists Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng of Team People’s Republic of China and bronze medalists Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev of Team Kazakhstan pose for the first-ever Victory Selfie after the 10m air rifle mixed team shooting competition. | Photo by Charles McQuillan, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalists Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team USA, gold medalists Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen of Team People’s Republic of China and bronze medalists Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Team Great Britain pose for their Victory Selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition after the women’s synchronized 3m springboard diving competition. | Photo by Sarah Stier, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalist Anna Henderson of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Grace Brown of Team Australia and bronze medalist Chloe Dygert of Team USA pose for their Victory Selfie after the women’s individual time trial road cycling competition. | Photo by Tim de Waele, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalist Filippo Ganna of Team Italy and gold medalist Remco Evenepoel and bronze medalist Wout van Aert from Team Belgium pose for their Victory Selfie after the men’s individual time trial road cycling competition. | Photo by Jan Woitas, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalist Elijah Winnington of Team Australia, gold medalist Lukas Märtens of Team Germany and bronze medalist Woomin Kim of Team Republic of Korea pose for their Victory Selfie after the men’s 400m freestyle swimming competition. | Photo by Sarah Stier, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalist Fares Ferjani of Team Tunisia, gold medalist Sanguk Oh of Team Republic of Korea and bronze medalist Luigi Samele of Team Italy pose for their Victory Selfie after the men’s sabre individual fencing competition. | Photo by Patrick Smith, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalist Baasankhuu Bavuudorj of Team Mongolia, gold medalist Natsumi Tsunoda of Team Japan and bronze medalists Shirine Boukli of Team France and Tara Babulfath of Team Sweden pose for their Victory Selfie after the women -48 kg judo competition. | Photo by Patrick Smith, Getty Images
From left – Silver medalist Yeji Kim and gold medalist Ye Jin Oh of Team Republic of Korea and bronze medalist Manu Bhaker of Team India pose for their Victory Selfie after the women’s 10m air pistol shooting competition. | Photo by Charles McQuillan, Getty Images
I wonder if these phones will eventually find their way to eBay and what the price of such a device – used for taking a gold-winner selfie – could be! Only time will tell.
