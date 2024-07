Mirror selfie

I wonder if these phones will eventually find their way to eBay and what the price of such a device – used for taking a gold-winner selfie – could be! Only time will tell.

You've heard about the, the, the… now, it's time for the! The only problem is that it's so hard to take one. In fact, it's nearly impossible to do so: you have to be among the best of the best Olympic athletes out there to take a Victory selfie.The Victory selfie is just like any other selfie, it's just that it's taken in front of the whole world watching and on an Olympic medal podium. Getting there is hard, but memorable! And selfies should be for memorable moments, not for everyday use, right?We talked about the Victory selfie briefly almost three weeks ago, when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition – the phone you're supposed to take a Victory selfie with – was made official.Traditionally, the Olympic Games event has been photographed only by accredited media (only after the camera was invented), capturing the moment from a distance, not from the athlete’s perspective.That changes at Paris 2024. Samsung has provided the Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition for use on the podium to nearly 17,000 athletes to snap iconic selfies. All these selfies are then wirelessly uploaded to the Athlete365 platform in real-time, so athletes can share and save their iconic moments with family and friends.