What's a "Galaxy victory selfie" anyway?

What is the Galaxy Victory Selfie, and why it's so darn hard to take one
You've heard about the Mirror selfie, the Duck face selfie, the Bathroom selfie… now, it's time for the Victory selfie! The only problem is that it's so hard to take one. In fact, it's nearly impossible to do so: you have to be among the best of the best Olympic athletes out there to take a Victory selfie.

The Victory selfie is just like any other selfie, it's just that it's taken in front of the whole world watching and on an Olympic medal podium. Getting there is hard, but memorable! And selfies should be for memorable moments, not for everyday use, right?

We talked about the Victory selfie briefly almost three weeks ago, when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition – the phone you're supposed to take a Victory selfie with – was made official.

Traditionally, the Olympic Games event has been photographed only by accredited media (only after the camera was invented), capturing the moment from a distance, not from the athlete’s perspective.

That changes at Paris 2024. Samsung has provided the Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition for use on the podium to nearly 17,000 athletes to snap iconic selfies. All these selfies are then wirelessly uploaded to the Athlete365 platform in real-time, so athletes can share and save their iconic moments with family and friends.

To be able to share the moment of achieving my dream of winning a medal with my fans, family and friends around the world — through my own perspective — was incredible. It not only amplified a moment I’ll never forget but also celebrated the camaraderie beyond the competition as my fellow medalists and I took the Victory Selfie together on the podium.
– Team Samsung Galaxy member Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil).

Here are some of the best shots from the Paris 2024 medal ceremonies:










I wonder if these phones will eventually find their way to eBay and what the price of such a device – used for taking a gold-winner selfie – could be! Only time will tell.
