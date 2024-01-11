Grab the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and save big through this trade-in deal

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
What if we told you there’s a way to get the best tablet for Android users, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, for way less than $500? No, that’s not a flight of fantasy. On the contrary, it’s very much possible at the official store. So, what are you waiting for? Prepare your trade-in, and you can snag the incredible 12/512GB model at up to $920 off its price tag!

What if you don’t have an older device to trade in to score the maximum savings available for Samsung’s top-of-the-line slate? Well, you can still save, albeit a much humbler sum of just $120.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: save up to $920 with a trade-in

Samsung's most impressive flagship tablet to date, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is now available at up to $920 off its price tag. That's undoubtedly a fantastic offer, but keep in mind you need a suitable trade-in to take advantage.
$920 off (70%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1319 99
Buy at Samsung


There’s no denying that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is quite an impressive gadget. With its large 14.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 2960 x 1848 resolution, HDR10 compliance, and buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, this tablet gives you stunning visuals that keep you hooked to your favorite TV shows.

Just as impressive under the hood, this puppy also offers blazing-fast performance, brought to you by none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Aided by 12GB RAM, this processor can excel at anything and everything. Plus, don’t forget you also have DeX Multitasking mode on deck for the times when you need more productivity in a compact form.

It’s not just about the display and the raw horsepower that makes this impressive slate such an impeccable choice, especially now that this trade-in deal at Samsung lets you get it at just under $400. To top it off, it boasts an IP68 rating, which, needless to say, isn’t common in tablets.

When you add the top-class camera setup into the equation, you get a flagship-grade device that should meet and exceed all your expectations. So, if you’ve always wanted to complete your ecosystem with a Galaxy Tab S9 slate, now’s definitely a great time to invest in the Ultra model and score huge savings.
