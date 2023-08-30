The pinnacle of Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB, is currently $120 off at Best Buy; save on one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wonderful news, everyone! Best Buy is now letting you save big on the best Android tablet on the market, the pinnacle of Android tablets, the wonderful and incredibly powerful... Galaxy Tab S9 Ultraaaa!
That's right! At the moment, the 512GB version with 12GB of RAM of Samsung's latest and greatest top-tier tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is on sale with a sweet $120 discount. This means you can get one for just $1,199.99 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's available.
As Samsung's latest Ultra tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse that can easily become your new workhorse device. In addition to the 12GB of RAM on board, the tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices. In other words, rest assured, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has the required firepower to run heavy games and apps without breaking a sweat.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts a massive 11,200 mAh power cell, which will let you browse the web for nearly 10 hours straight or stream videos for 7 hours and 22 minutes nonstop on a single charge. Yes, we agree it's not impressive, but the battery has to power a lot of screen after all.
To summarize, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is among the devices you don't shortlist but just go ahead and buy. It packs stellar performance and can be your workhorse and entertainment device. So go and get one while it's available at a discount at Best Buy!
That's right! At the moment, the 512GB version with 12GB of RAM of Samsung's latest and greatest top-tier tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is on sale with a sweet $120 discount. This means you can get one for just $1,199.99 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's available.
As Samsung's latest Ultra tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a mobile powerhouse that can easily become your new workhorse device. In addition to the 12GB of RAM on board, the tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices. In other words, rest assured, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has the required firepower to run heavy games and apps without breaking a sweat.
Additionally, Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet packs a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. All this makes the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra perfect for entertainment as well.
In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts a massive 11,200 mAh power cell, which will let you browse the web for nearly 10 hours straight or stream videos for 7 hours and 22 minutes nonstop on a single charge. Yes, we agree it's not impressive, but the battery has to power a lot of screen after all.
To summarize, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is among the devices you don't shortlist but just go ahead and buy. It packs stellar performance and can be your workhorse and entertainment device. So go and get one while it's available at a discount at Best Buy!
Things that are NOT allowed: