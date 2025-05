This Galaxy Tab S9+ promo at Walmart is too good to pass up

Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9+ $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) The Galaxy Tab S9+ is an excellent pick for users seeking lots of power, a stunning display, and stylus. The device is available for $300 off its original price at Walmart, allowing you to maximize your flagship tablet experience without paying a premium price. Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab S10+: Save 20% at Amazon $203 off (20%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ is another hot flagship tablet that sells at a lower price. You can find this one at Amazon, where the 256GB model in Moonstone Gray is down by 20%. Buy at Amazon

Do you need an Android tablet with a stunning display, lots of horsepower, and a stylus included in the box? The Galaxy Tab S9+ might be the ideal fit, as it's currently on sale at Walmart for a whopping $300 off its original price.Sure, this isn't the first time the $999.99 tablet has dropped to $699.99. But it's been over a month since the last substantial deal went live at Best Buy, and the device isn't available in an unopened condition right now. Also, while Amazon still has the Tab S9+ in brand-new condition, it's not offering any discounts. That leaves Walmart as your best (and only) shot at scoring a nice deal on this flagshipNot willing to settle for an older device? Well, you'd have to increase your budget for the Tab S10+ . Thisis on sale at Amazon, where you can save $203 on the 256GB version. That slashes it under the $800 mark from its original ~$1,000 asking price.The Tab S10+ has a more powerful SoC and an anti-reflective coating, but its predecessor is still a very solid option if you ask us. The device features a lovely 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and vivid colors. Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering plenty of power and excellent gaming capabilities.As for security and OS upgrades, Samsung has promised four major Android updates and five years of security maintenance. That means the device gets everything from Android 14 to Android 17 when it comes out. Regular security updates will continue until 2028, so this bad boy will remain reliable for quite some time.However you look at it, the+ is still a premiumworth considering. It's powerful, boasts a gorgeous display and the S Pen lets you unleash your creative self at any time. Get yours at Walmart and save $300.