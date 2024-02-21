Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Superb trade-in deal at Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab S9+ a gem you can’t miss out on

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Smashing trade-in deal at Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab S9+ a gem you can’t miss out on
Are you a fan of trade-in deals? If you don’t mind sparing an older eligible device in good condition, you can treat yourself to Samsung’s terrific Galaxy Tab S9+ at unbeatable prices. Right now, the official store is offering a free storage upgrade, meaning you can buy this slate with 512GB of built-in storage at the same price as the 12/256GB model, plus up to $700 off with a suitable trade-in.

Let us do the math together: with this tempting trade-in discount and the free storage upgrade, you can save up to $820 on this fantastic tablet at Samsung.com. Granted, you’d have to spare a premium device to claim the maximum trade-in offer, but even outdated devices are now available with enhanced trade-in value, so you might want to check it out for yourself.

Galaxy Tab S9+: FREE storage upgrade + up to $700 off

Do you want to spare an old tablet in good condition for your new Galaxy Tab S9+? Now's the perfect time to do so, for the Samsung store is now offering a fantastic trade-in deal of up to $700 with eligible devices. If you don't have a device to trade in, you can still treat yourself to a FREE storage upgrade on Samsung, meaning you can buy the model with 512GB of built-in storage at the price of the 12/256GB one!
$820 off (73%) Trade-in
$299 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

You might be wondering whether this deal is a one-time thing or a regular occurrence. As far as we know, the slate regularly sees free storage upgrade offers, and trade-in deals are also abundant at the official store, but they’re rarely as tempting as the one Samsung treats us to right now. Again, we’d like to stress that this is a trade-in deal, meaning you need to provide an eligible device to get the maximum discount available.

As one of the best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is no diamond in the rough. On the contrary – its perfection is obvious through and through. Whether you plan on using it for educational purposes, entertainment, or work, the Tab S9+ has everything you need for a buttery-smooth and snappy experience.

This puppy also shows off a sleek and slim yet quite durable design. It’s even equipped with a solid IP68 rating to protect the precious electronics from dust and water damage.

With its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates, quad-speaker system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, S Pen in the box, great cameras, and Samsung DeX, this bad boy really has everything you could be looking for in an Android tablet. Completing the whole package is a reasonably large 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless