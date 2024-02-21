Superb trade-in deal at Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab S9+ a gem you can’t miss out on
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a fan of trade-in deals? If you don’t mind sparing an older eligible device in good condition, you can treat yourself to Samsung’s terrific Galaxy Tab S9+ at unbeatable prices. Right now, the official store is offering a free storage upgrade, meaning you can buy this slate with 512GB of built-in storage at the same price as the 12/256GB model, plus up to $700 off with a suitable trade-in.
Let us do the math together: with this tempting trade-in discount and the free storage upgrade, you can save up to $820 on this fantastic tablet at Samsung.com. Granted, you’d have to spare a premium device to claim the maximum trade-in offer, but even outdated devices are now available with enhanced trade-in value, so you might want to check it out for yourself.
You might be wondering whether this deal is a one-time thing or a regular occurrence. As far as we know, the slate regularly sees free storage upgrade offers, and trade-in deals are also abundant at the official store, but they’re rarely as tempting as the one Samsung treats us to right now. Again, we’d like to stress that this is a trade-in deal, meaning you need to provide an eligible device to get the maximum discount available.
As one of the best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is no diamond in the rough. On the contrary – its perfection is obvious through and through. Whether you plan on using it for educational purposes, entertainment, or work, the Tab S9+ has everything you need for a buttery-smooth and snappy experience.
This puppy also shows off a sleek and slim yet quite durable design. It’s even equipped with a solid IP68 rating to protect the precious electronics from dust and water damage.
With its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates, quad-speaker system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, S Pen in the box, great cameras, and Samsung DeX, this bad boy really has everything you could be looking for in an Android tablet. Completing the whole package is a reasonably large 10,090mAh battery that supports 45W charging.
