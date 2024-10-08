Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy Tab S9 FE price drops by $130 for October Prime Day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 FE in white with S Pen.
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is in full swing, and there are already some fantastic Prime Day phone deals as well as sweet Prime Day tablet deals to grab. If you are an Android fan on the hunt for a tablet with a S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a must-see, now 28% off during one of the biggest shopping events this fall!

Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB WiFi only is 28% off on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is currently $127 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to under $325. With solid performance and great value at this price, it’s a deal worth grabbing!
$127 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is another great option, especially with a 29% discount!

Looking for a bigger display? The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a solid alternative, and with Prime Day knocking $173 off the price, it’s an offer you don’t want to miss!
$173 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Normally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE can cost you up to $449.99, but not today! While we've seen $100 discounts before, this current deal is even better – Amazon has slashed the price by $127. If you act fast, you can grab this tablet for just under $325 and score some serious savings!

Unlike Samsung's high-end models, this tablet comes with an in-house Exynos 1380 chip. Still, it offers a solid everyday experience. With its 8,000mAh battery, you can get up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. Plus, the IP68 rating means it's protected from dust and water. It also comes with some nice extras, like the S Pen included in the box and DeX mode, which turns the tablet into a more powerful workstation.

The Tab S9 FE boasts a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it is bright enough for outdoor use. However, if you are looking for an even larger screen, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a fantastic alternative, especially right now! It's available for just under $430 after a 29% discount on Amazon!

The larger Fan Edition model sports a massive 12.4-inch display and takes battery life up a notch. It can last up to 20 hours and fully recharge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. Whether you're studying, browsing, watching movies, or just handling daily tasks, both the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ are solid choices. Just remember, the October Prime Day deals only last 48 hours, so don't wait too long!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless