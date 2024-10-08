Galaxy Tab S9 FE price drops by $130 for October Prime Day

Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB WiFi only is 28% off on Amazon! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is currently $127 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to under $325. With solid performance and great value at this price, it’s a deal worth grabbing! $127 off (28%) Buy at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is another great option, especially with a 29% discount! Looking for a bigger display? The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a solid alternative, and with Prime Day knocking $173 off the price, it’s an offer you don’t want to miss! $173 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9

Normally, theFE can cost you up to $449.99, but not today! While we've seen $100 discounts before, this current deal is even better – Amazon has slashed the price by $127. If you act fast, you can grab this tablet for just under $325 and score some serious savings!Unlike Samsung's high-end models, this tablet comes with an in-house Exynos 1380 chip. Still, it offers a solid everyday experience. With its 8,000mAh battery, you can get up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. Plus, the IP68 rating means it's protected from dust and water. It also comes with some nice extras, like the S Pen included in the box and DeX mode, which turns the tablet into a more powerful workstation.The Tab S9 FE boasts a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it is bright enough for outdoor use. However, if you are looking for an even larger screen, theFE+ is a fantastic alternative, especially right now! It's available for just under $430 after a 29% discount on Amazon!The larger Fan Edition model sports a massive 12.4-inch display and takes battery life up a notch. It can last up to 20 hours and fully recharge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. Whether you're studying, browsing, watching movies, or just handling daily tasks, both the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ are solid choices. Just remember, the October Prime Day deals only last 48 hours, so don't wait too long!